Loved Ones Remember 'Funny, Charismatic' Teen Killed In Kettering Crash

Janiya "Nyny" Thompson Photo Credit: GoFundMe

A community is stepping up to help the family of the "funny and charismatic" teen who was killed in a Kettering crash earlier this week, according to a fundraiser.

Janiya "Nyny" Thompson, 17, was identified in the fundraiser as the teen killed after the vehicle she was traveling in struck a tree near Kettering Drive and Kettering Place, the evening of Sunday, July 17, previously reported by Daily Voice.

"Janiyah was just 17 (years) old, with such a bright future ahead. She was funny, charismatic, loving, and would help anyone she encountered," Katia Bruce wrote on the GoFundMe page. "She was a student, working a full-time job, all while helping care for her younger sister.

"Janiyah's death was sudden and unexpected," Bruce, who organized the campaign, continued. "Any help, that could lighten the burden on our family, and lay Janiyah to rest the princess she was would be greatly appreciated."

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

