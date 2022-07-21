ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Police ask Comic-Con attendees to be alert

By Laura Acevedo
 5 days ago

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Comic-Con is back to full scale in San Diego this weekend and it's expected to be a jam-packed and animated itinerary full of events over the next four days.

Roughly 40,000 to 45,000 people are expected at the convention center every day and thousands more will be outside for the activities going on in the surrounding areas.

On Wednesday afternoon, the San Diego police and fire chiefs held a press conference to reassure the public they are prepared to ensure a safe event.

SDPD says their officers will be there in uniform and undercover. The fire department will have increased staffing in downtown all weekend.

SDPD Chief David Nisleit is asking for the community's help to keep an eye out and report anything that might appear suspicious.

