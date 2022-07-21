ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National City, CA

National City Police: Teen boy found shot, not expected to survive injuries

By Jermaine Ong
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UKtxW_0gnZZJsB00

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – A teenage boy was hospitalized and not expected to survive his injuries after being found with gunshot wounds in National City.

National City Police officers were called to an area near East 16th Street and Euclid Avenue at around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in response to a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived to find the boy suffering from gunshot-related injuries and down on the ground. The victim is believed to be 16 years old.

The boy was rushed to an area hospital, but police at the scene said he was not expected to survive.

Police questioned witnesses and officers are looking for at least three people who may have been involved in the incident.

Comments / 7

Kitty
5d ago

Jesus we ask for a miracle Jesus Jesus Jesus a miracle Lord a miracle. touch these doctors give them healing hands and have them be able to save him in Jesus name we ask, I pray for his family and friends,

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
National City, CA
Crime & Safety
City
National City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#National City Police
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

El Cajon pair arrested on robbery, attempted murder charges

Two El Cajon residents were arrested by Ridgecrest Police on suspicion of numerous charges including robbery and attempted murder on July 19 around noon. Joseph Dulay, 23, and William Giedeman, 37, were arrested after officers were dispatched to the 700 block of South Sunset Street after receiving reports of subjects with a firearm, according to a police report.
RIDGECREST, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

East County driver killed when car hits boulder

RAMONA, Calif. — An East County driver who lost control of his vehicle and struck a boulder down an embankment was killed in a crash Friday evening, according to medical officials. Luis Miguel Sanabria Rosas, 34, was identified as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office stated...
RAMONA, CA
Times of San Diego

Driver, 34, Killed in SR-78 Crash in San Pasqual Area ID’d as Luis Sanabria Rosas

Authorities Monday publicly identified a 34-year-old man who was killed last week in a car crash on a rural road in San Pasqual Valley. Luis Sanabria Rosas of Ramona lost control of his vehicle for unknown reasons while heading east on State Route 78 east of San Diego Zoo Safari Park at about 8:30 p.m. Friday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC 10 News KGTV

SDPD: 3 men found shot in Ridgeview neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Three men were taken to the hospital following a shooting in the Ridgeview neighborhood on Saturday night, according to the San Diego Police Department. Police said party-goers at a home in the 4800 Beech Street reported hearing gunshots and finding the men, a 33-year-old, a 37-year-old and a 22-year-old, on the front lawn at around 11:00 p.m. Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA

Child dead, 7 injured in Temecula car crash: RCFD

A child is dead and seven other children and adults suffered serious injuries in a crash in Temecula Sunday evening, the Riverside County Fire Department said. The crash happened at about 6:25 p.m. near the intersection of southbound Highway 79 and Anza Road, the RCFD said on Twitter. Ultimately, a...
TEMECULA, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy