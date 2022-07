A federal appeals court Monday upheld a verdict in favor of two Brevard County sheriff’s deputies accused of using unreasonable force in the shooting death of a man in 2013. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected arguments by the estate of Christopher Greer in the civil lawsuit. Deputies James Haman and Diomedis Canela shot Greer in his home after responding to a call about an altercation between Greer and his brother and sister-in law, according to court records.

