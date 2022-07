Butler University has announced Challonge will be the first tenant at its new Esports Park when it opens next month. Challonge is a software-as-a-service company owned by California-based Logitech (Nasdaq: LOGI). Challonge was founded in 2009 and is led by Matt McIntyre, a 2006 Butler graduate who joined the company...

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO