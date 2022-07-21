ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Code Red declared for Montgomery County

aroundambler.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA “Code Red” Hot Weather Emergency has been declared for Montgomery County based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service. The “Code Red” Declaration begins on July 21st at 11:00 a.m. and...

aroundambler.com

Comments / 0

Related
aroundambler.com

Portion of Butler Pike in Plymouth Meeting to close for 30 days

Whitemarsh Township has announced that PECO will be closing a section of Butler Pike in Plymouth Meeting for 30 days beginning July 25th. The work will take place between 5160 and 5168 Butler Pike, which is in the area of the Lulu Shriners facility. To ensure the safety of PECO crews and the community, this section of the road will be completely blocked. This had been scheduled earlier in the summer but was then delayed.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
buckscountyherald.com

I-95, I-295 lane closures begin Tuesday between Bristol and Penndel/Levittown interchanges

Interstate 95 and Interstate 295 motorists in Bucks and Delaware counties will encounter lane and ramp restrictions next week for construction activities under a project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-95, I-295 and Interstate 476 in Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced July 21.
BRISTOL, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Government
City
Home, PA
County
Montgomery County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WFMZ-TV Online

Trash pickup to start earlier in Reading this week

READING, Pa. - Reading residents may hear trash and recycling trucks a little earlier than they are used to. Pickup will start as early as 5 a.m. this week, July 25-29, the city said. City officials waived the 6 a.m. start time to help keep workers safe in the heat...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bucks, Montgomery, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bucks; Montgomery; Philadelphia The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Camden County in southern New Jersey Northwestern Burlington County in southern New Jersey East central Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Southeastern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 400 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wissinoming, or over Philadelphia, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Camden, Bensalem, Mount Laurel, Willingboro, Medford, Lumberton, Florence, Burlington, Bristol, Mount Holly, Riverside, Palmyra, Jenkintown, Bordentown, Beverly, Rockledge, Tullytown, Pemberton and Wrightstown. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 4 and 7A. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 351 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 21 and 40. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 343 and 344. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 36 and 57. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 3 and 4. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Get Dancin’ Thursday at Township Park Concert

PERKIOMENVILLE PA – The Mighty Manatees, a Montgomery County-based band with styles that range across blues, reggae, country, folk, ska, funk, zydeco and rock ‘n roll, will be the featured performer Thursday (July 28, 2022) beginning at 7 p.m. in Lower Frederick’s Cuddy Park on Colonial Drive. The event, hosted by the township Parks and Recreation Committee, is free to attend and open to the public.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Code Red#Red Hot#Hot Weather
Main Line Media News

Heat wave expected to ramp up; new advisories and warnings issued

Berks County is in a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Sunday with a couple of hot days ahead, but an end is in sight of a heat wave that began Tuesday and is forecast for an eight-day run. Meanwhile, the northern halves of Chester and Montgomery counties are also in...
MONTCO.Today

Two Montco Shopping Centers Scheduled for Residential-Retail Redo

FRT's proposed new look for the Willow Grove Shopping Center; the first floor of this structure is retail, with rental residences above it. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is looking to change the traditional characteristics of two of its Montgomery County shopping centers. Natalie Kostelni covered the refreshes for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
WILLOW GROVE, PA
MyChesCo

Bridge Street Lane Closure July 27 – November 30: Morrisville Borough, Bucks County

MORRISVILLE, PA — A weekday lane closure is scheduled on Route 32 (Bridge Street) between Pennsylvania Avenue and Morris Avenue in Morrisville Borough, Bucks County, on Wednesday, July 27, through Wednesday, November 30, from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM, under a Morrisville Borough project to improve a safe connection for pedestrians and bicyclists traversing the Delaware Canal Towpath.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
BUCKSCO.Today

While People Still Flock to Bucks and Other Collar Counties, Cell Phone Data Shows Some Are Opting to Move from the Suburbs back into Philadelphia

Philadelphia has started regaining some of the population it lost during the pandemic-driven migration as some residents are opting to move back to the city from the suburbs, writes Jake Blumgart for The Philadelphia Inquirer. According to an analysis of cell phone data, Philadelphia is one of the few major...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckinghampa.org

Information for Sewer Customers of Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority (BCWSA)

Bucks County Community College – Perkasie Campus. Great Room (located in the North Building) Gallagher Room (located in the Rollins Center) The sale of the BCWSA wastewater system will take away local control of an essential service, likely leading to sizable increases in wastewater rates for households and businesses, as well as municipal customers. For more information about water and sewer privatization, you can refer to:
BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
fox29.com

Bucks County to hold public forums on possible sale of public sewer system

WARRINGTON, Pa. - Bucks County wants to hear from its residents about the possible sale of the public sewer system. Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority will hold two forums at two campuses of Bucks County Community College Tuesday. The first forum will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Perkasie Campus, while the second will be held at the Newtown Campus, from 5 to 7 p.m.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania Fire Department rescue trapped dog

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County Fire Department was quick to act when a dog got stuck in a storm drain. Lancaster Township Fire Captain Greg Leman says the owner was walking her 12-year-old Tennessee Hound named Bilbo when he ran into the storm drain. Firefighters used a sledgehammer to loosen the grate […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Company nixed for Reading Country Club management criticizes Exeter officials

An executive with Brown Golf Management said Exeter Township officials rejected its proposal to manage operations at the township-owned Reading Country Club without ever contacting the company. “There was no attempt or communication from the township to reach out,” said John M. Brown, CEO of Brown Golf Management of Camp...
Times News

Crews called to search the Lehigh after distress call

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the Lehigh River this afternoon for a man in distress after a near drowning. The incident began around 4 p.m. when a woman called in the incident of a man in distress who fell into the river. She reported another man saved him and the...
PALMERTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy