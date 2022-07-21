ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie Stuff the Bus school supply fundraiser sets $24,000 goal

By Chris Mertes spedit@hngnews.com
 5 days ago

Sun Prairie, it’s time to Stuff the Bus.

The Sunshine Place program needs the community’s help to meet its goal of raising $24,000 and providing backpacks to 1,600 students. Stuff the Bus assists Sun Prairie families unable to afford the expense of school supplies.

Stuff the Bus
Buy Now Active community members and parade attendees have noticed the Kobussen Buses Stuff the Bus short bus used during parades, collection drives and school supply distributions (including this one at Northside Elementary in 2021) throughout the year. Chris Mertes
Buy Now Beth Patterson distributed backpacks on Aug. 11, 2021 in a drive-through pick-up area in the parking lot at Northside Elementary School, 230 W. Klubertanz Drive. Chris Mertes
Buy Now Sun Prairie East High School Varsity Baseball Coach Rob Hamilton helped distribute backpacks during one of the 2021 Stuff the Bus drive-through distributions held Aug. 11, 2021 at Northside Elementary School. Chris Mertes
