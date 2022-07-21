ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

How to encourage success in STEM careers through early education

By Ben Hill
 5 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Science, technology, engineering, and math impact us all in our everyday lives. With the new school year starting soon, experts in STEM — as it’s called for short — encourage parents to engage with kids in these concepts so they’re better prepared.

The co-president of the Tennessee Association for the Gifted and STEM coach with Maury County Public Schools, LeAnn Simmerman says STEM subjects should be integrated into kids' minds, despite being typically taught separately.

“Think about [adults], we don't read from 8 to 9... and then we do math from 9 to 10. We do everything all day long. That's the real world, right?" she said.

Simmerman says that's what our students need to know how to do. "Kids need to know how to be explorers, to be thinkers, to problem solve anything that comes at them, so that they're ready for what their career might be," she said.

She encourages parents to engage kids in conversation. "Get them away from simply memorizing facts — and get them critically thinking and problem-solving," she said.

Simmerman says one of the most important things that parents can do is indulge kids' real curiosities and get them outside, get them thinking and when they ask a question, respond with a question. She says to get them thinking about it. "Anything that you can do to engage their minds and get their minds moving is encouraged," she said. That way, Simmerman says, kids will be better off when day one of school hits, and "they're ready to be thinkers and problem solvers.”

She says to think of your students as having a backpack. In that backpack, they don’t have to have all of the answers for things life will throw at them. Instead, they have to have tools to help them solve what problems the real world brings. It builds resilience and perseverance. It makes kids into stronger adults. Lastly, Simmerman adds failing, at times, is OK. Simmerman says “FAIL” can be an acronym for “first attempt in learning.” She encourages parents to create an environment where kids can learn from mistakes so they can increase problem-solving.

Simmerman is involved in the IMFIS program, which helps students with their STEM studies. You can find more information about the program here.

New app aims to provide Tennessee youth with mental health resources

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rikki Harris knows how difficult it can be for some of her clients to seek help. "I think everybody at some level hesitates because it means we have to be vulnerable and that vulnerability runs deep into our experiences in life that we might not want to talk about, or weaknesses that we struggle with that we're trying to overcome," said Harris, who is the CEO of TN Voices.
Nashville community group preparing hygiene kits for students who experience homelessness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This weekend the Community Resource Center will start putting together kits for Nashville students who experience homelessness. Kits are distributed throughout the year, and every student enrolled in the National Center for Homeless Education's McKinney-Vento program receives one. The boxes have shampoo, soap, deodorant, toothpaste and a toothbrush.
New 15-story Vanderbilt University Hospital inpatient tower announced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vanderbilt University Medical Center has announced its largest expansion to date. Construction is set to begin this summer for a new 15-level Vanderbilt University Hospital inpatient facility. The new tower dubbed the "Link Building" will be built on an existing parking lot on 21st Avenue S. and Medical Center Drive. It will provide 470,000 square feet of additional adult inpatient beds, operating rooms, clinics and office space.
Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

