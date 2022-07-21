Man charged in murder of girlfriend's aunt Wednesday in Donelson

DONELSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was charged in the murder of his girlfriend's aunt on Wednesday in Donelson.

48-year-old Christine Estok was found dead inside a home on Barker Road and while it was initially reported to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, detectives have determined that it was a murder.

Metro Nashville Police

Metro Nashville Police said 70-year-old Ronnie Phillips and his girlfriend 31-year-old Pascha Baskette were inside Phillips' home on Wednesday when Estok was shot.

Baskette told police that when she found her aunt, Phillips pointed his weapon at her and threatened to kill her, prevented her from leaving or calling for help.

Eventually she was allowed to call police and told police she agreed to lie about the cause of the death and say it was self-inflicted.

Phillips admitted to the shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

He's charged with criminal homicide, as well as aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.