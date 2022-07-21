ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Man charged in murder of girlfriend's aunt Wednesday in Donelson

By Kelly Broderick
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lMTxS_0gnZWIWj00

DONELSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was charged in the murder of his girlfriend's aunt on Wednesday in Donelson.

48-year-old Christine Estok was found dead inside a home on Barker Road and while it was initially reported to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, detectives have determined that it was a murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LMRFg_0gnZWIWj00
Metro Nashville Police

Metro Nashville Police said 70-year-old Ronnie Phillips and his girlfriend 31-year-old Pascha Baskette were inside Phillips' home on Wednesday when Estok was shot.

Baskette told police that when she found her aunt, Phillips pointed his weapon at her and threatened to kill her, prevented her from leaving or calling for help.

Eventually she was allowed to call police and told police she agreed to lie about the cause of the death and say it was self-inflicted.

Phillips admitted to the shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

He's charged with criminal homicide, as well as aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rewind943.com

Couple face murder charges in death of sister, found on floor mattress

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A couple accused of killing an elderly woman by medically neglecting her are on trial at the Montgomery County Courts Center this week. William “Bill” Norris Greene, 61, and his wife, Deadra Tidwell Greene, 56, both of Cumberland Furnace, are each charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of physical abuse of an impaired adult in the death of Elsie Mae Greene, who died July 17, 2018, at the age of 65.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Suspects wanted in crash that killed two in August 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police continue to search for suspects involved in a deadly crash from August 2020. The crash happened on Bell Road near Brookview Estates Drive. Police say a 2016 Scion was traveling west when a 2007 Ford pickup truck, driven by Jose Damaso-Hernandez, crossed the center line and hit the Scion head-on.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Neighbors concerned after alleged rape of 74-year-old woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are still looking for a man they say raped a 74-year-old woman in her home Saturday morning. They say it happened in the West Nashville area near Bowling Avenue, behind Elmington Park. They say the woman believed the stranger who raped her was inside...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

Missing Murfreesboro man found safe

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police announced they had safely located a man who had been missing since Monday. MPD said that 28-year-old Sherman Jamal Simmons was found on Tuesday morning, after he and his girlfriend had an argument and he took off on Monday. The girlfriend told police he...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Police Looking for Armed Robbery Suspect

Detectives need assistance in identifying the person who robbed Florence Point Market on Florence Road on July 6. The armed robber entered the store with an AR style rifle and demanded the employees give money from the cash register and the safe. The robber threatened to shoot them if they didn’t comply. The robber got away with nearly $1,000.
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronnie Phillips
WSMV

Drunk man arrested for breaking into apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he burglarized an apartment while he was intoxicated, according to an affidavit. On July 20, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 7400 block of Highway 70 South around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived they arrested 20-year-old Mateo Diego.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man accused of threatening pastor with baseball bat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he allegedly threatened the pastor with a baseball bat. On July 20, officers were called to the 100 block of Green Street in regards to the incident. Charis Glaze, 36, was at the Green Street Church of Christ where the pastor...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman found dead outside trailer, man charged with aggravated assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged after a woman was reportedly found dead Friday morning outside his trailer. Metro Police charged 64-year-old Robert Lucky with aggravated assault after the 46-year-old woman was found outside his Duncan Street trailer. The woman reportedly had bruising on her head and neck, and extremities.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#Metro Nashville Police
WSMV

Neighbors looking for answers after three die in house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family in North Nashville is looking for answers after a fire took three lives at a Nashville home on Saturday. Police have been investigating the fire as a possible arson and homicide case. Families and neighbors on Leondale Trace said they are heartbroken and frustrated....
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Two wanted teens and a 15-year-old arrested Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 19-year-old wanted out of Clarksville, and an 18-year-old in Nashville were arrested Thursday after they were found riding in a stolen car with drugs and multiple firearms. Metro Nashville Police TITANS detectives arrested 19-year-old, Latrell Knott. In addition, the 18-year-old Avunt Kejuan Oldham was first...
WSMV

One man dead following exchange of gunfire at Mapco

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police confirmed the death of a man at a Mapco gas station Friday evening. Metro Police said 28-year-old Courtlyn Hendricks was involved in an exchange of gunfire at the Gallatin Pike South Mapco before he was driven to Skyline Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy