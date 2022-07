A Racine woman is improving after being taken by Flight for Life Saturday night as a result of a drunk driver hitting her car head-on at a high rate of speed. Josue Javan-Estudillo, 24, was charged Monday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count each of intoxicated use of a vehicle to cause great bodily harm and hit and run causing injury. If convicted, he faces up to 13-1/2 years in prison or up to $35,000 in fines.

