CLALLAM COUNTY – Authorities appear to be closing in on the couple they think is responsible for the July 20 burglaries of Lietz Farm Supply and Hartnagel Building Supply. Investigators say additional video was obtained from a business that captured the suspect truck pulling into the south side of PA Power Equipment that night at about 2:20am. PA Power’s fence was cut but nothing was stolen. This same vehicle, a Toyota Tacoma, was also seen at the John Wayne Marina where the Sequim Police reported multiple vehicle prowls.

CLALLAM COUNTY, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO