ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

'For Profit' Pool Party Shut Down By South Jersey Police

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kRch7_0gnZUIb900
Gloucester Township police Photo Credit: Gloucester Township PD

Police broke up a party of more than 100 people that was a "for profit" enterprise, authorities said.

Homeowner Quade Houston, 31, of Poplar Avenue in Blackwood was charged with property and zoning violations, Gloucester Township police said.

Beverly Houston, 57, the party's organizer was charged with maintaining and nuisance and a noise and zoning violation, police said.

100 Block of Poplar Avenue, Blackwood, NJ 08012

The party was crashed by police on Sunday July 18, at 9:22 p.m., in the Blenheim section of Gloucester Township.

Officers found numerous vehicles parked throughout the neighborhood, and that the homeowner had a hired security agency to work the pool party event.

Neighboring mutual aid police agencies had to be called in from the Runnemede, Stratford and Somerdale Police Departments to assist with dispersing the partygoers.

Police Chief David Harkins said, “I am very concerned when a resident is found to use their residential backyard pool as a money-making business that requires security guards.

"The situation is volatile and troublesome for the officers who are tasked with keeping the peace, while safely dispersing a large crowd in a residential neighborhood that is not designed to handle this," Harkins said. "This is not a family barbeque or get together, they are using their home to run an entertainment business. We will use all of our resources to keep the peace in this neighborhood.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Bowie's Jami Bennett Dies Suddenly, 20

A studious and enthusiastic Bowie athlete's life was cut short late last spring unexpectedly passing away at only 20 years old, according to posts by her family. Jami Marie Bennett "found her peace" when she died on May 31. Originally from Nebraska, Jami grew up in Bowie and made the area her home, participating in several sports excelling in academics at Bowie High School, according to an obituary.
BOWIE, MD
Daily Voice

Motorist Killed On I-295 When Tractor-Trailer's Tire Malfunctions: NJSP

A 27-year-old woman from Gloucester County was killed when her car collided with a tractor-trailer whose tire malfunctioned on Interstate 295, authorities said. Allison Dephillipo, of Gibbstown, was driving a Nissan Versa southbound in West Deptford Township at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, when the Nissan struck the rear of the truck, according to New Jersey State Police.
Daily Voice

Maryland Mom Dies Six Days After Delivering Baby Boy

Support is surging for the family of a Maryland mom, who died six days after delivering a baby boy. Ashley Hood grew up in Accokeek but now lives in Waldorf, according to her Facebook page. It was not clear how she died, but those who knew her said it was sudden and unexpected — leaving baby Mason Alexander without a mother.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS News

Man dies days after police shot an 18-foot boa constrictor wrapped around his neck

A man taken to an eastern Pennsylvania hospital last week after police shot a boa constrictor that was around his neck has died of his injuries, authorities said. The Lehigh County coroner's office said Monday that 27-year-old Elliot Senseman died Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The cause of death was listed as anoxic brain injury due to asphyxiation by constriction and the manner of death was ruled accidental.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pool Party#Security Guards#Runnemede#Stratford
Daily Voice

Passenger, 19, Killed In Route 80 Tractor-Trailer Crash: State Police

A 19-year-old Nissan passenger was killed in a tractor-trailer crash on Route 80, state police confirmed. A Nissan Versa was heading east on Route 80 in Hope Township when it ran off the left side of the road, crossed the grass median, and entered the westbound lanes near milepost 13.1 in Hope Township around 7:15 a.m. on Monday, July 18, NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Mail

Family are slapped with a $283 parking fine for moving their car onto a median strip as their home went underwater during the floods

A young family has been slapped with a parking fine after moving their car to higher ground as their home was being swallowed by raging flood waters. Amber Evans' said her husband moved his ute onto a median strip as water crept towards their Cessnock property, in the devastated Hunter Valley region inundated by massive rainfall last week.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

UNDERCOVER BUST: Fentanyl, Crack Flushed By GF As BF Flees Striking Police, LanCo. DA Says

A couple involved in drug dealing has led to a massive cocaine and fentanyl seizure in central Pennsylvania — but the boyfriend remains at-large, authorities say. Undercover investigators since June 2 bought a total of 12.6 grams of crack cocaine from Christopher Alvelo, 30, who was accompanied by his girlfriend, Destiny Medina, 28, each time, the Lancaster County district attorney's office said.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
322K+
Followers
48K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy