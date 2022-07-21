BBC to pay 'substantial damages' to former royal nanny over claims of Prince Charles affair

July 21 (UPI) -- The British Broadcasting Corporation on Thursday agreed to pay "substantial damages" to the former nanny of Prince William and Prince Harry over a television program in the 1990s that alleged she'd had an affair with Prince Charles.

Representatives for the BBC apologized to the nanny, Alexandra Pettifer, who cared for both princes when they were younger. At the time, she was known by the name Tiggy Legge-Bourke.

Pettifer was Prince Charles' personal assistant when BBC journalist Martin Bashir made the accusations about an affair in 1995 while he was looking for an exclusive interview with Princess Diana.

It has since been noted that Bashir concocted the "false and malicious" allegations, the British network said.

Bashir interviewed Princess DIana for the BBC's Panorama program and it was seen by many millions of people in Britain and around the world. Diana famously said in the interview that there were "three of us" in her marriage to Prince Charles, the third being Camilla Parker-Bowles, who is now married to Charles. Diana died in a car accident in France two years later.

Princess Diana holds her newborn son, Prince Harry, shortly after his birth in 1984. Alexandra Pettifer, formerly known as Tiggy Legge-Bourke, was later a nanny who cared for Harry and his brother Prince William during the 1990s. UPI Photo/File

Last year, a report found that Bashir had "deceived" Princess Diana's brother Earl Spencer with accusations of an affair between Charles and Pettifer to gain deeper access to Diana. He was successful and Pettifer's name was splashed across news media and caused years of anguish and "serious personal consequences," according to her attorney.

BBC Director-General Tim Davie said the network agreed to pay Pettifer because it failed to "ask the tough questions" about how Bashir got the interview with Diana. The exact amount wasn't reported.

"Now we know about the shocking way that the interview was obtained," he said according to BBC News. "I have decided that the BBC will never show the program again; nor will we license it in whole or part to other broadcasters."

"We have been working with those who suffered as a result of the deceitful tactics used by the BBC," he added, according to the Evening Standard.

"Had we done our job properly Princess Diana would have known the truth during her lifetime. We let her, the royal family and our audiences down."