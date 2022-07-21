ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine-Russia War update: Ukraine’s First Lady asks for more weapons

By Hayley Boyd
 5 days ago

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including an interview with Ukraine’s First Lady and how communications have remained reliable. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com . To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here .

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

