ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation? Not where investment fees are concerned

By STAN CHOE
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1asGad_0gnZSl4W00

This year's crazy market swings prove once again how little control we have over our investments.

Stocks are down about 20% from their peak early this year, and along the way they've zoomed erratically in every direction. A seemingly solid gain for stocks on Wall Street in the morning can quickly give way to losses in the afternoon, for example, while the S&P 500 has followed up 10 losing weeks in 11 with a series of flip flops.

Even bonds, which are supposed to be the stable part of any investor's portfolio, are seeing prices swing sharply with each data point on inflation and expectations for interest rates.

In such times, it can pay to focus on just what you can control. For investors, that often means avoiding high fees. By keeping expenses low, investors can hold onto more of whatever returns their investments end up making.

Investors are largely heeding this advice, and that's forcing the investment industry to cut its fees in order to attract customers.

Last year, investors paid an average of 0.40% of their investments in mutual funds and ETFs as fees, down from 0.42% in 2021, according to a recent study by Morningstar. That's nearly $6.9 billion in savings. Over time, the power of low fees also compounds through the years, magnifying the effect.

Morningstar’s figures track with numbers released earlier this year by the Investment Company Institute, a trade group that represents the fund industry.

The continued migration from higher-expense funds to cheaper ones has been a big reason the average expense ratio paid by fund investors has dropped more than 50% over the last 20 years. Lower-fee options include index funds, which can charge nearly nothing because they try only to mimic the S&P 500 or another index, as well as some actively managed funds where managers do try to beat the market.

One area where investors are still willing to pay higher fees is for funds pitched as more “sustainable” options that take things like environmental impact into more consideration. Investors in such funds paid about 0.55% of their investments as fees last year, versus 0.39% for investors in more traditional types of funds. But the gap between those two has been shrinking, and last year's was the lowest on record, according to Morningstar.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US economy sending mixed signals: Here's what it all means

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy is caught in an awkward, painful place. A confusing one, too. Growth appears to be sputtering, home sales are tumbling and economists warn of a potential recession ahead. But consumers are still spending, businesses keep posting profits and the economy keeps adding hundreds of thousands of jobs each month. In the midst of it all, prices have accelerated to four-decade highs, and the Federal Reserve is desperately trying to douse the inflationary flames with higher interest rates. That’s making borrowing more expensive for households and businesses. The Fed hopes to pull off the triple axel of central banking: Slow the economy just enough to curb inflation without causing a recession. Many economists doubt the Fed can manage that feat, a so-called soft landing.
BUSINESS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
32K+
Followers
75K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy