Roanoke Police say the missing juvenile we told you about previously – 13-year-old Bobby Curry – has now been located safe and sound. He had been reported missing around 7 this morning. About 60 personnel from various local public safety agencies were involved in the search. Pulley said Bobby Curry – a high functioning autistic teen – was located about 9 miles from his home around 1-pm today. Captain Andrew Pulley from the Roanoke City Police Department:

11 HOURS AGO