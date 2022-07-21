ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otolaryngologist Dr. David Godin On The Craniofacial Conditions That Affect Babies And Kids In The U.S. - Exclusive

By Melissa Willets
 5 days ago
Halfpoint/Shutterstock

According to Dr. David Godin, an otolaryngologist and head and neck surgeon at ENT and Allergy Associates in New York, craniofacial conditions affect thousands of children in the United States every year. We spoke with the ear, nose, and throat physician in honor of National Cleft and Craniofacial Awareness and Prevention Month, which was created to spread awareness about craniofacial anomalies so that patients and their families can get the information and support they need to face a difficult diagnosis.

In our exclusive interview with Dr. Godin, he talked about the many resources available to patients with craniofacial conditions, both at the hospital level and nationally. He also explained more about these conditions and how they affect the babies and children who receive a diagnosis of a craniofacial abnormality.

First, as Godin told us, conditions that affect the head and face, including orofacial clefts (clefts of the lip and palate), "vary considerably in the symptoms they cause and their severity."

"These conditions also include orofacial birth defects as well as conditions acquired as a result of trauma, burns, and disease," he said.

Craniofacial conditions result from a range of factors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2An496_0gnZS1kT00
Dr. David Godin

As Dr. David Godin explained, "A craniofacial abnormality is a deformity affecting the facial structure and skull. The most common conditions include cleft lip, cleft palate, and craniosynostosis syndromes, [where] one or more bones of the skull and face fuse prematurely."

He noted that craniofacial anomalies can be caused by birth defects, as well as injury, tumors, or a genetic syndrome. "Some of the risk factors include a familial history of craniofacial malformations or genetic predisposition, fetal chromosomal aberrations, maternal cigarette use, and maternal drug intake," Godin said.

Although these conditions can be scary for families, again, there is a lot of support available out there that can help patients address the many challenges ahead after their diagnosis. From an audiologist to a plastic surgeon and otolaryngologist, as well as a psychologist, experts are well-positioned to guide patients and their support team through the process of treating and living with a craniofacial condition.

To learn more about ENT and Allergy Associates, or to schedule an appointment with Dr. David Godin, please visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

