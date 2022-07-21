ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Bitcoin Nonprofit ₿trust Launches Africa Open Source Cohort; Names First Developer

By Frederick Munawa
CoinDesk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article₿trust has selected Vladimir Fomene as the founding member of its Africa Open Source Cohort. ₿trust is a nonprofit organization created to decentralize Bitcoin software development by locating, educating and remunerating Bitcoin developers in the global south (Africa, Asia, Oceania, Latin America and the Caribbean). It was initially funded by Block...

www.coindesk.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
CoinDesk

Accounting Rules Make the Outcome of Tesla’s Bitcoin Sale Unclear

“The only thing that’s certain is death and taxes.” This idiom may be overused, but adding a third item to that list is usually pretty clever. For example, my editor would probably say: “The only thing that’s certain is death, taxes and a lot of misplaced commas that I have to edit out.” My personal favorite use comes from The Roots’ Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter’s freestyle where he says: “The only thing for sure is taxes, death and trouble.”
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Is Crypto Sports Betting Ready for the Big Leagues?

Kimkibu makes his money betting on sports. Based in South Korea, he mostly trades on Betfair, one of the largest online betting exchanges, where wagers are placed in British pounds, U.S. dollars and other government currencies. Last year he began trading on cryptocurrency-based platforms including Polymarket, Degens and SX Bet,...
GAMBLING
CoinDesk

How Stablecoins Outlasted Instability

Tron founder speaks with CoinDesk about how. On June 20, Justin Sun, founder of the Tron blockchain, revealed his thoughts about a wide range of issues related to stablecoins, which were at the time under great stress in the wake of the Terra collapse. He sat down via teleconference with CoinDesk deputy editor Zack Seward, who started the discussion by asking about the then-prevailing market conditions.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
John Newbery
CoinDesk

What DAO Governance Has in Common With the ‘Eggheads’ Who Call a Recession

There are two stories I want to talk about that are related, but not directly. The first: it seems possible that the U.S. economy is in or will soon enter a recession – but officials who make that call are hesitant to say so. Second, a popular Ethereum-based staking protocol overseen by a decentralized autonomous organization, aka a DAO, is preparing for a down market.
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Tesla Recorded $64M Gain on Bitcoin Sales in Q2

Tesla (TSLA) posted a gain of $64 million on the sale of 75% of its bitcoin (BTC) holdings that netted it $936 million in the second quarter, as well as an impairment of $170 million on its remaining holdings, according to its 10-Q filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.
STOCKS
AFP

Russia doing better than expected despite sanctions: IMF

Despite damaging Western sanctions imposed on Moscow in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, Russia's economy appears to be weathering the storm better than expected as it benefits from high energy prices, the IMF said Tuesday. Meanwhile, rising energy prices are "providing an enormous amount of revenues to the Russian economy."
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

Measuring the Value of Digital Ownership via a Web3 Benchmark

Kelly Ye, CFA, head of research, and Max Good, senior index research analyst at CoinDesk Indices. Web3 – also known as Web 3.0 or Web 3 is a term that has become increasingly popular as the evolution of the Internet advances with digital assets. The term itself describes the next generation of the Internet that allows users to participate beyond reading, enabled by Web1, and writing, enabled by Web2. For example, in the 1990s, Web1 was comprised mostly of a collection of links and homepages that were readable but not particularly interactive. In 2004, the next version of the Internet, Web2 allowed people to not only read content but also create their own and publish it through blogs and social media channels. As people became better informed on how their personal data was collected and used by the publishing and social media platforms, a greater need arose for more privacy, ownership and control of individual information and content. Therefore, Web3 is emerging as the next iteration of the Internet that aims to reduce dependency on large technology companies through the use of decentralized protocols.[1]
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa#Civil Unrest#Web3#Btc#Trust Board#Cameroonian
CoinDesk

Why the EU’s Rushed ‘Travel Rule’ for Crypto Should Be Struck Down

We appear to be reaching an end stage in negotiations between the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union on a plan to extend the EU’s financial-surveillance regime over the cryptocurrency industry. Alas, lawmakers were in such a rush that they appear not to have noticed that the hastily crafted legislative package violates fundamental tenets of the EU’s founding treaties.
TRAVEL
CoinDesk

What Happens to Celsius Creditors if Crypto Prices Recover?

Suppose bitcoin’s (BTC) price doubles over the coming months. Would the hundreds of thousands of customers whose cryptocurrency assets are frozen within stricken lending platform Celsius Network come out ahead, or just break even?. This is uncharted territory for a U.S. bankruptcy court. The high volatility of cryptocurrencies created...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Ether Chart Outlook Sours as Price Drops Below $1.4K; Fed Angst Weighs

Ether's price (ETH) recently fell below $1,400, extending Monday's 10% slide, its biggest single-day percentage slide in over a month. The two-day slide marks a clear breakdown of the six-day trading range of $1,460 to $1,660. Sellers appear to be in total control, as evident from the nearly absent lower...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
CoinDesk

European Crypto Exchange Bitstamp Registers to Operate in Italy

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp has obtained approval to operate in Italy, the Luxembourg-based company’s CEO confirmed to CoinDesk. “This registration in Italy is part of our global plans to offer services across Europe and around the world,” said JB Graftieaux in an email. The platform registered with the financial...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

FTX in Talks to Buy South Korean Crypto Exchange Bithumb: Report

Vidente, the owner of popular South Korean crypto exchange Bithumb, said it is in talks to sell its stake to FTX, according to a report on Tuesday from CNBC. Vidente is reportedly considering either a full acquisition of Bithumb by FTX, or joint management of it, according to the report. It hasn't made a final decision yet.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

IMF Says Crypto Sell-Off Won’t Hit Broader Financial Market

Crypto market collapses aren’t a worry for global financial stability, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Tuesday in a report that nonetheless raised grave concerns about the global economy. The world economy is being battered by high inflation and potentially its second recession in just over two years, the...
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Brazil’s Largest Digital Bank Nubank Reaches 1M Crypto Users After Just a Month

This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. Nubank, the largest Brazilian digital bank by market value, reached 1 million users on its crypto trading platform just one month after launching in June,...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Coinbase's 20% Decline Leads Crypto Names Lower Following Report of SEC Probe

Crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) is plunging on Tuesday alongside sharp declines for cryptocurrencies following a Monday night report that the SEC is investigating the company for allowing Americans to trade in tokens that should have been registered as securities. “Coinbase was considered one of the better-run crypto companies that tried...
STOCKS
CoinDesk

Investors Waiting for Safe Token Can Buy Gnosis Tokens for Now

A blockchain project called Safe has grown over the past year to become one of the biggest institutional-grade wallets for managing digital assets on the Ethereum blockchain with $38 billion stored. Although the platform is planning to launch its own token called SAFE, executives aren't sure on the timeline for the launch.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange OSL Sold Security Tokens to Professional Investors

Hong Kong-based crypto exchange OSL Digital Securities has distributed security tokens in a private security token offering (STO) with participants including Animoca Brands. With the offering, OSL has become the first digital asset broker with Type 1 registration from Hong Kong-regulator Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) to conduct an STO with professional investors, according to an announcement on Tuesday.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy