Antioch, CA

Double shooting in Antioch leaves 1 dead

By KTVU staff
KTVU FOX 2
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANTIOCH, Calif. - A double shooting in Antioch early Thursday morning left one man dead and another wounded. Police Officer Darryl Saffold said officers were called out at 1 a.m. to Lawton Street...

Related
KTVU FOX 2

1 dead in Antioch structure fire

ANTIOCH, Calif. - One person died in an Antioch structure fire on Monday, officials say. The fire on Serpentine Drive was brought under control at around 8:31 p.m. Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, said. The first call of the fire came in at around 8 p.m. The victim was...
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Early morning shootout near SF General leaves homes, cars riddled with bullets

SAN FRANCISCO -- A brazen shootout in the Mission District left multiple homes, cars and a school riddled with bullet holes and abruptly woke neighbors early Monday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 4:23 am near 25th and Utah Streets, just blocks away from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.Officers say more than 100 rounds were fired and dozens of shell casings were found on the street.Neighbors told KPIX some of the gunfire was so loud that it sent them ducking for cover inside their homes. KPIX 5 cameras got a look inside one of the homes where bullets went through the walls.A total of four homes were hit, but no one inside was injured, authorities said.Police said two people showed up separately with injuries at the hospital on their own. They were expected to survive. The circumstances of this shooting are still under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.  Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Marin County shootings: Fatal victim identified as Oakland man

Marin County sheriff’s officials on Monday identified the person killed in a shooting that left two others injured over the weekend. Investigators said 42-year-old Michael Arthur Rogers II of Oakland was fatally shot in Marin City on Sunday morning. : Two teenage boys wounded in shooting at Richmond park.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Police on scene of fatal collision in San Jose

SAN JOSE (BCN) — A male driver died in a crash into a concrete barrier in San Jose early Tuesday morning, according to police. The crash was reported around 2:10 a.m. in the area of Charcot and O’Toole avenues, where officers found a 2009 gray Honda sedan had crashed into a barrier associated with Interstate Highway 880, San Jose police said.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

2 men gunned down Friday in East Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) — Gun violence claimed two lives in Oakland following violence Friday afternoon and evening, police said Monday. The latest slaying occurred just after 7 p.m. in the 900 block of 82nd Avenue. Officers responded to that area and located an Oakland man in a vehicle, according to police. The man was suffering from […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Partial Telegraph Ave. closure in Berkeley due to vehicle crash

BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley police are advising the public to avoid area of Telegraph Avenue and Derby Street Monday evening, due to a vehicle crash. According to police, the crash has led to the closure of Telegraph between Ward and Carleton, as well as closed Derby between Dana and Regent.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Female pedestrian struck by vehicle in Berkeley crosswalk, seriously injured

BERKELEY, Calif. - A woman suffered serious injuries Monday in Berkeley when she was struck by a vehicle when she was walking in a crosswalk, police say. Berkeley police advised the public to avoid area of Telegraph Avenue and Derby Street Monday evening. Police said they got the first call of a collision at 4:50 p.m.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 person dead, 2 others injured by gunfire in Marin

One person was killed, and two others were injured in a shooting in Marin Sunday morning. The Marin County Sheriff was called to the scene Cole Drive in Marin City at 10:30 a.m. where more than one person was suffering from gunshot wounds.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect who lost keys at crime scene arrested by deputies

(BCN) — A 50-year-old Stockton man who allegedly robbed a business at gunpoint last week near Stockton was apprehended after losing his keys at the scene, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. At 10:45 p.m. on Thursday the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office received calls that...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police Make Arrest In West Sacramento Homicide Cold Case

WEST SACRAMENTO – Police have arrested a man in connection with a West Sacramento homicide cold case. On July 23, West Sacramento Police Department detectives arrested 59-year-old Robert Spurlin Jr. for killing Monica Elise Turknett back over 12 years ago. On June 13, 2009, West Sacramento police were called out to a residence after receiving reports of a deceased woman. When officers arrived a credit: West Sac PD t the scene, they reportedly found Turknett’s body inside the residence. Spurlin Jr. was Turknett’s roommate at the time. Detectives then investigated the homicide for over a decade but the case remained unsolved. Then, in April 2022, the Department’s reviewed the case and picked back up on the investigation. Over the course of the next three months, detectives gathered additional information and interviewed those who knew Turknett. This information eventually led to detectives arresting Spurlin Jr. on July 23. Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call the West Sacramento Police Department.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
