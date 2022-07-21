ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

RTA to make minor route adjustments

By Katie Shatsby
 5 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton RTA has announced some minor adjustments to a few of its route schedules.

The adjustments will include:

  • Route 11 – added stops on Cardington Road and Dixie Drive
  • Route 14 – first northbound trip will serve Whispering Drive and Sparks Street
  • Route 22 – Ohio Rehabilitation Servies stop moved out front to Cincinnati Street, two stops added on Liscum Drive and Germantown Street to serve the Martin Luther King Manor
  • Routes 1, 2, 4, 7, 8, 9, 12, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19 – all Sunday trips that end at Wright Stop Plaza will be shifted five minutes earlier

According to the RTA, the route adjustments will begin Sunday, July 24.

For more information on routes, visit www.iriderta.org .

