There is a Heat Advisory in effect this from 11am Sunday morning until 8p on Sunday night as temperatures approach 100 degrees and heat index values between 100 and 107 degrees. Temperatures will get into the 80s before 11am will be in upper 90s this afternoon. The National Weather Service advises to stay cool and hydrated and remember to take plenty of breaks throughout the day today when doing outdoor activities. Monday will also bring temperatures in the 90s along with the change of heavy thunderstorms in the afternoon before the heat lets up on Tuesday.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO