HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton police were asking for public help in finding a juvenile that has been missing for two days.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, Bryan Alexander Gonzalez was last seen on July 19 at around 3:00 p.m. in the area of South Pine Street and East Birch Street.

Authorities say as of Thursday morning he has been located and is at home safe.