ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Paul Rowlands death: Jason Robert Murray accused of Portrush murder

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 39-year-old man has appeared in court accused of the murder of Paul Rowlands in Portrush on Sunday night. Ballymena Magistrates Court heard that Jason Robert Murray of no fixed abode had been in a relationship with 46-year-old father-of-five Mr Rowlands. The body of Mr Rowlands, from Cambridge, England,...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Wife of U.S. naval officer sentenced in Japan for deadly crash pleads for government’s help

In an exclusive interview with “CBS Mornings,” the wife of a U.S. naval officer sentenced to three years in a Japanese prison for a deadly crash says she is angry with the punishment and is asking for American officials to help bring her husband home. Lt. Ridge Alkonis is accused of falling asleep at the wheel and crashing into and killing two pedestrians. The lieutenant's family says he lost consciousness due to altitude sickness.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

First picture of little Charlie, six, who died after living in an alleged 'house of horror' - as disturbing details emerge about the family's 'poor' living conditions

The first photo has emerged of the six-year-old girl who died as an alleged victim of criminal neglect - little Charlie smiling sweetly at the camera, her hair neatly brushed. South Australian Police on Tuesday launched a major crimes investigation into Charlie's death after she was found unresponsive at her home in Munno Para, north of Adelaide, on Friday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Chris Dawson was so 'OBSESSED' with his teen babysitter he went as her formal date to the school he taught at and would threaten boys who liked her, court told

A cunning husband infatuated with his teenage lover and babysitter laid out a number of dominoes leading to the murder of Lynette Dawson in 1982, a judge has been told. In the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday, crown prosecutor Craig Everson SC argued that Christopher Michael Dawson, now 73, had killed his wife on January 8 or 9, 1982 after numerous attempts to start a relationship with his former high school student, known as JC, had failed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Three men died within three months of each other 'after taking designer opioid N-pyrrolidino etonitazene which is 1,000 times more powerful than morphine and is sold on dark web'

Three young men have died within three months of each other after taking a new designer drug sweeping the dark web which is 1,000 times more powerful than morphine. Students Dylan Byfield-Levell, 20, Jakob Wozniak, 19, and entrepreneur Miles Davis, 27, died after taking the opioid N-pyrrolidino etonitazene in Birmingham.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Rowlands
The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman kept in police cell for 36 hours after stillbirth due to suspicions she had ‘illegal abortion’

A woman was kept in police custody for 36 hours after having a stillbirth because of suspicions she had an abortion after the legal cut-off point, it has been claimed.UK abortion providers, who supported the woman, denied she had flouted the legal deadline and warned the treatment she endured “should be unthinkable in a civilised society”, with “no conceivable” public interest in holding her.They added that the woman has been under investigation for a year and a half, but still not charged with any crime.Jonathan Lord, medical director of MSI Reproductive Choices, one of the UK’s leading abortion providers, told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Robert Murray#Great Britain#Portrush#Violent Crime#Bbc News Ni South East#Bath Terrace#Bst
Daily Mail

Mother, 32, and stepfather, 38, are charged with murdering her 10-month-old baby boy who was found critically injured at home

A mother and stepfather have been charged with the murder of her ten-month-old baby boy who died in a Derbyshire home. Mother Gemma Barton, 32, and her partner Craig Crouch, 38, are accused of killing the child who was discovered in a critically ill state at 7.15am on December 30, 2020 by East Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics.
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

County lines drugs raids leads to dozens of arrests

More than 120 people have been arrested in a four-day crackdown on county lines drug dealing across south-west England. Drugs with a street value of £638,000 were seized by five police forces between 4 and 8 July, along with £180,000 cash and weapons. The raids also resulted in...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
The Independent

12 cult members arrested after death of eight-year-old girl in Australia

Twelve people have been arrested in Queensland, Australia, and charged with murder in connection with the death of an eight-year-old girl who was allegedly denied medical treatment.According to the police, Elizabeth Rose Struhs, a type-1 diabetes patient was allegedly denied insulin access for six days by a fringe religious group in Toowoomba, who were aware of the child’s illness, reported 9News.au.Police said that the members of the church group, which included the child’s parents, believed that the child would be “healed by god”.Southern region detective acting superintendent Garry Watts said Elizabeth died on 7 January but emergency services were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Tenant, 44, who was stranded in Australia due to Covid claims he returned to London to find a stranger living in his Housing Association flat after an employee secretly moved someone in and collected the rent

A man who was stranded in Australia during the pandemic has revealed how he returned home to London to find a stranger living in his flat. Filippe Scalora, 41, from Chelsea, London, claims an employee from Clarion, the UK's largest housing association, moved another tenant into the flat and collected the rent herself.
WORLD
BBC

Abandoned baby found under Gateshead bridge

A baby has been found abandoned in a pram under a bridge in Gateshead. The child was discovered "safe and well" below the Queen Elizabeth II Metro Bridge shortly after 18:30 BST on Monday. Northumbria Police said there were no parents or guardians present but the parents had since been...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy