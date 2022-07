Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: A Florida law takes effect that requires the state to hit certain cleanup levels of toxic ‘forever chemicals.’ “The use of PFAS, short for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances that are a possible carcinogen, has spread to a variety of products that touch daily life: non-stick coatings, food products, air particles and foams. Researchers continue to discover new ways that PFAS enter our environment and bodies. HB 1475 and companion bill SB 7012 now legally require the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to set state rules for target cleanup levels of PFAS. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law on June 20. It took effect immediately.”

