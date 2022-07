Former longtime New York Conservative Party Chairman Michael Long has died, the party on Sunday announced. “The loss of Mike Long is immeasurable. We have lost a good man, a close friend, mentor and outstanding political leader; a void for me and many has been created that cannot be filled,” said State Chairman Gerard Kassar. “The countless number of people who learned from Mike can today be found throughout the political world and will act as his legacy for many years to come.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO