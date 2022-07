PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. — A dog that has been missing for nearly one month deep in the Minnesota wilderness has finally been found and returned to his owners. The "Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness" (BWCA) Facebook page announced June 29 that a pup named Luigi was missing after bolting on a portage between Lake Polly and Kawasochong. Weeks went by, but there were no signs of Luigi anywhere.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO