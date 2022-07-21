ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: Nestor Cortes proposes to girlfriend after All-Star Game

 5 days ago
What a week for Nestor Cortes.

Not only did the Yankee lefty enjoy his first-ever All-Star Game, another landmark in an improbable journey as a former 36th-round castoff, but he also got engaged after proposing to his girlfriend, now fiancé, Alondra G. Esteras Russy, after tossing a scoreless frame in the Midsummer Classic.

“All-Star week made two of my dreams come true. Pitch in an All-Star Game, and propose to my best friend,” Cortes wrote in an Instagram post. With my parents along my side, I had to make us official. Through ups and downs we manage to keep each other happy. I thank you for being by my side for every struggle I’ve had but also all the success.”

Russy was wearing a Cortes All-Star jersey when the 27-year-old got down on one knee in Los Angeles.

Now, the mission continues for the happy couple to get another ring.

WFAN Sports Radio

Yankees reportedly get some good news on Michael King front

The Yankee bullpen suffered a crushing blow by losing Michael King to an elbow fracture last week, but according to Jon Heyman, the righty reliever may have avoided the worst. Per Heyman, King’s UCL is said to look “pretty good for a pitcher,” meaning Tommy John surgery won’t be necessary, and that King will only need surgery to repair the elbow fracture. So, instead of King being out the rest of this season and likely all of next season, there is now hope that King could be ready as soon as spring training next year.
