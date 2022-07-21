LOOK: Nestor Cortes proposes to girlfriend after All-Star Game

What a week for Nestor Cortes.

Not only did the Yankee lefty enjoy his first-ever All-Star Game, another landmark in an improbable journey as a former 36th-round castoff, but he also got engaged after proposing to his girlfriend, now fiancé, Alondra G. Esteras Russy, after tossing a scoreless frame in the Midsummer Classic.

“All-Star week made two of my dreams come true. Pitch in an All-Star Game, and propose to my best friend,” Cortes wrote in an Instagram post. With my parents along my side, I had to make us official. Through ups and downs we manage to keep each other happy. I thank you for being by my side for every struggle I’ve had but also all the success.”

Russy was wearing a Cortes All-Star jersey when the 27-year-old got down on one knee in Los Angeles.

Now, the mission continues for the happy couple to get another ring.

