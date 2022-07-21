ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbandale, IA

Urbandale police officer, former J-Hawk standout wrestler, competing overseas

By Kelly Maricle, Lisa Felton
WHO 13
WHO 13
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L94UO_0gnZKFji00

URBANDALE, Iowa — An Urbandale police officer is preparing for a big overseas competition.

Officer Bryce Boehm is traveling to the Netherlands to compete in the 2022 World Police and Fire Games. The event starts Friday in Rotterdam.

Officer Boehm participates in freestyle wrestling on Saturday and Greco wrestling on Sunday.

The Urbandale Police Department says this competition merges Officer Boehm’s passion for wrestling with his passion for service.

Boehm qualified for the state tournament as an Urbandale J-Hawk all four years in high school. He finished in 5th place in 2003, 4th place in 2004, and 3rd place in 2005 in the 189-pound weight class. He holds the record for the most total near falls in a season at Urbandale High School with 75.

After high school, Boehm went on to wrestle at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

In addition to serving as a police officer for Urbandale, he is also an assistant wrestling coach at Urbandale High School.

You can learn more about the World Police and Fire Games here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCCI.com

DMPD: Woman stabbed at convenience store early Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police said a suspect is in custody after a stabbing at a convenience store Tuesday morning. It happened at the QuikTrip in the 3900 block of SE 14th Street at about 6:15 a.m. Police said some sort of argument preceded the stabbing and...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Child falls from third story apartment in Des Moines

DES MOINES, IOWA — An eight-year-old child suffered serious facial injuries after falling to the ground from a third floor apartment in Des Moines on Monday. It happened around 10:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 300 block of E. McKinley Avenue. Police say the boy fell to...
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Urbandale, IA
Crime & Safety
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Urbandale, IA
WHO 13

Two charged in robbery of Iowa woman’s big casino win

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people have now been charged in the robbery of an Iowan woman who won over $10,000 at Prairie Meadows Casino Tuesday. The Des Moines Police Department have arrested and charged a second suspect for allegedly robbing the 71-year-old woman. Jared Fernand Shoning, 29, was charged with First Degree Robbery, First Degree Theft, and Conspiracy To Commit A Forcible Felony on Friday.
DES MOINES, IA
iowa.media

Des Moines woman arrested on drug charges after I-80 crash near Coralville

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a central Iowa woman on drug charges after she allegedly crashed her car on Interstate 80 near Coralville. Dispatchers first received calls of a reckless driver heading eastbound near the Tiffin exit just after 1:15 Saturday morning. Moments later, the 2019 Nissan Sentra was reported as hitting a concrete median just east of the I-380 interchange.
CORALVILLE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Freestyle Wrestling#Urbandale J Hawk#Urbandale High School
WHO 13

Des Moines street sees three serious motorcycle crashes in one month

DES MOINES, Iowa — Southeast 14th Street, also known as Highway 69, is one of Des Moines’ most well-traveled roads. Police say driver behavior on the street has led to multiple serious crashes this month involving motorcycles, including two that resulted in the motorcyclists’ death. The first crash happened at the intersection of SE 14th […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Hot air balloon makes 'tight' landing in Des Moines neighborhood

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hot air balloons filled the skies over Des Moines Monday morning ahead of theNational Balloon Classic in Indianola this weekend. However, the planned flights did not go without a hitch. One balloon pilot made a landing in a backyard. The balloon landed in the 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Wrestling
Country
Netherlands
WHO 13

Iowa Hero Academy inspires future female first responders

JOHNSTON, Iowa – Des Moines Police and Fire Departments are giving young women a first-hand look at what it takes to join the ranks in the first-ever Iowa Hero Academy. Twenty-six young women are spending the week at Camp Dodge to learn how to become firefighters and police officers. “I’m really happy about this and I like the career […]
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

UPDATE: Driver injured, home badly damaged in Minburn crash

A vehicle left the roadway of northbound U.S. Highway 169 in Minburn early Saturday and crashed through a fence and into a garage, injuring the driver and damaging the Minburn home. The crash occurred shortly before 3 a.m. in the rear of 318 Walnut St. and caused extensive damage to...
MINBURN, IA
WHO 13

Urbandale PD hosts ‘Feed the Truck’ event at headquarters

URBANDALE, Iowa — National Night Out, in which police departments across the country hold community gatherings, is not until August 2. However, the Urbandale Police Department got into the spirit a few weeks early. The police department hosted “Feed the Truck” at its headquarters Thursday evening. The event prominently...
URBANDALE, IA
WHO 13

Johnston, Van Meter, Twin Cedars bring home championships

The 2022 state baseball and softball tournaments are in the books. Friday produced 3 winners for Central Iowa. Top ranked Johnston won the Class 4Abaseball title beating Dowling Catholic, 11-1. Van Meter won its 4th straight championship 10-0 over Estherville Lincoln Central, and Twin Cedars won its first state softball title 6-3 over SE Warren,
JOHNSTON, IA
theperrynews.com

Newton man allegedly assaults multiple women in November

A Newton man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Wednesday in connection with a November incident in which he allegedly assaulted a Waukee woman one week after he allegedly assaulted a Grimes woman. Randy Dean Vasseau, 45, of 8883 S. 68th Ave E., Newton, was charged with first-offense domestic...
WHO 13

TSA holding job fair in West Des Moines Tuesday

DES MOINES – As the demand for air travel increases past pre-pandemic levels, more TSA agents are needed to help keep travelers safe and security lines moving. The Transportation Security Administration is holding a job fair in the metro Tuesday to find new employees. On top of hosting job fairs, the TSA is offering hiring […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
wkzo.com

Missing Urbandale man found dead, BC Police continue to investigate

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man from Urbandale was found dead Thursday night just hours after he was reported as missing. Battle Creek Police say they found 73-year-old Stephen Steele Winslow in Urbandale near the Linear Park path west of Bedford Road. His truck was found in...
WHO 13

WHO 13

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy