Five suspects detained following fight with Deputies

By Rob Jones
 5 days ago
Photo credit Anderson County Sheriff's Office

It was a wild scene in Anderson County Wednesday, as multiple arrests were made after things got physical. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported hit and run near the Meadow Run apartments in Anderson around 2:45 Wednesday afternoon.

When Deputies arrived at the apartment complex they encountered a suspect with active warrants. The statement from the Sheriff's Office said "A large crowd formed and our personnel was met with physical confrontations". A large fight then broke out that resulted in five people being detained on various charges.

The identity of the suspects involved have not yet been released. Two deputies were being evaluated for injuries at the scene Wednesday afternoon, there's been no word on their condition.

Comments / 8

CheQuella Jones
5d ago

it kills me that only part of the story is being told. & that part is what make them cops look good.

Reply
3
 

