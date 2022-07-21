14 shark sightings Wednesday on Cape Cod

The sharks were all sighted between 9:58 a.m. and 4:05 p.m.

Head of Meadows Beach on Wednesday, with a shark spotted a quarter mile offshore. Sharktiviy

This past weekend on the Cape saw 12 reported shark sightings between Saturday and Sunday, and on Tuesday there were another 5 reported. Wednesday saw a whopping 14 sightings come in on the Sharktivity app, run by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

The sharks were all sighted between 9:58 a.m. and 4:05 p.m., just over a 6-hour span. The first white shark was sighted 100 yards offshore, just south of the Nauset inlet, and moving inward.

That wasn’t the only action Nauset got Wednesday — a white shark was seen a half mile from the shore of Nauset Public Beach at 12:08 p.m., with another spotting a quarter mile out at 2:15 p.m.

The area around Monomoy Island, an island off Chatham reached by ferry, also had multiple sightings. At 10:59 a.m., a white shark was seen 200 yards offshore Monomoy Island; at 11:25 a.m., a 12-foot white shark was sighted a couple hundred yards off the island; and at 1:27 p.m., one was seen 150 yards out. At 2:31 p.m. there was a fourth sighting, this one less than 100 yards from the shore.

Others were sighted off the South Chatham inlet, in the “shark cove” and “shark alley” areas, and off First Encounter Beach and Head of Meadows Beach.

The buoys around the coast of Cape Cod detected six different white sharks Wednesday, with another two detected early Thursday morning.

Elsewhere, Sharktivity also reported a deceased white shark washed up on the beach in Quogue, New York, a village in Southampton, at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday.