Marion, IA

Marion Parks Scavenger Hunt

 5 days ago

The Friends of the Marion Parks have done it again! Back by popular...

AM 1390 KRFO

You Can Take a Ziplining Tour in Eastern Iowa [WATCH]

Over in Dubuque is a zipline adventure unlike any other in Iowa! The Sky Tours experience consists of nine different ziplines, all located at the YMCA Union Park Camp. All nine ziplines on the tour vary in lengths from 300 to 1,000 feet, with heights reaching 75 feet. To take part in the two hour tour, you must be over the age of ten and weigh between 70 and 270 pounds. In addition to the zipline, guests will also get to hike and explore the historic Union Park during their visit, which first opened back in 1891!
DUBUQUE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Restaurant Founder Will Split Jackpot With 50,000 Employees

The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight's drawing is nearing a ridiculous total. Would $810 million provide you with enough financial security? Many of us are buying a ticket or tickets. Many workplaces are pooling their funds to better their odds. But the owner of a popular fast food chain is taking that strategy to a whole new level!
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

7G Distributing in Cedar Rapids looking to hire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - From beers to lagers, pale ales, water and energy drinks, 7G Distributing delivers drinks throughout the region. They’re hiring, and they say their 4-day work week is a standout when it comes to work-life balance for employees. 7G, which stands for 7 Generations, has...
104.5 KDAT

Lucky Iowan Hits Big for Life With Winning Lottery Ticket

One lucky Iowan has a pretty big bonus they get to look forward to every year as someone has won big. In an Iowa lottery press release, it was announced that a winning lottery ticket was purchased at a convenience store in Black Hawk County this past Sunday and the lucky winner gets to claim $25,000 a year for the rest of their life.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa woman recalls moment of Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCCI) - A woman from central Iowa is sharing what it was like to wake up to the sound of people being killed while camping. Felicia Coe was camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park last week with her boyfriend and his 16 and 11-year-old sons when a gunman entered the tent of the Schmidt, shooting and killing three of them.
MAQUOKETA, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, July 25th, 2022

(Cedar Falls, IA) -- Relatives have set up a fundraiser to create a trust fund for the nine-year-old boy who survived the shootings at a state park that killed his parents and younger sister. State investigators say Sarah Schmidt, her husband Tyler and their six-year-old daughter Lula of Cedar Falls were killed Friday morning while camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Cedar Falls Mayor Bob Green shared in a Facebook post that nine-year-old Arlo Schmidt had “survived the attack and was safe.” A cousin of the family set up a go-fund-me account for the boy, and by Sunday evening more than 163-thousand dollars had been donated. The suspected shooter was a 23-year-old from Nebraska who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area of the park, some distance from the campground.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
ourquadcities.com

Woman called 911 after alerted to Maquoketa Caves shooting by boy

It’s now been three days since the murder-suicide shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park that claimed the lives of three people and the shooter. Sunday night, we brought you more new information about the tragedy, including new details on the victims. The Schmidt family, 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt, 42-year-old Sarah...
WHO 13

Why did Nebraska man target Iowa family in campground killings?

The question at the center of an investigation into the killings of three family members — including a 6-year-old girl — at an eastern Iowa state park campground is: Why? It’s a question that, so far, investigators haven’t been able to answer as they look for any connection between the family and the suspected shooter. They have […]
DES MOINES, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa DNR continuing search for 11-year old girl who drowned in Cedar River

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is continuing the search for a girl who drowned in the Cedar River at Palisades-Kepler State Park. 11-year old Zyah Thomas went under the water on Wednesday, July 13th and authorities started their search that afternoon....
KCRG.com

Motorcycle rider killed in northeast Iowa crash

Show You Care: Two Iowa City women hope to help alcoholics with new facility. KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick spoke to the women about what they still need to make this dream a reality, in tonight's Show You Care Spotlight. Local Hy-Vees raising money for Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Another Person Injured By A Train in Downtown Cedar Rapids

Another person has been seriously injured by a train in downtown Cedar Rapids. CBS 2 is reporting that a man was injured during the early morning hours on Sunday. Few details have been released or confirmed by officials. Cedar Rapids Police told CBS 2 that emergency crews found the man at around 2:22 a.m. Sunday morning in the 400 block of 1st Ave. S.E. Police say that he suffered a serious injury to his arm and that he was transported to University Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Several Marion City blocks spray painted with messages of hate

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Police said several blocks of 10th street near downtown Marion were vandalized early Thursday morning. Businesses, houses, and public property were spray painted, some with messages of hate, swastikas, and white supremacy. “I call Marion my home,” said Maria Corey, one of the people who...
MARION, IA
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Gas Station Sold Gas For $2!

Remember paying less than $3 for a gallon of gas? These high prices we have been dealing has made it seem like $2 gas was so long ago, so one conservative group is reminding Iowans of a time with lower gas prices. Americans for Prosperity Iowa is the group that...
The Associated Press

Police: 3 fatally shot at Iowa state park; gunman also dead

Three family members were shot to death while camping in a state park in eastern Iowa Friday, and the suspected gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Officers responded to reports of the shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6:30 a.m. Friday, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement. Officers found three people fatally shot in a tent at the campground, division assistant director Mitch Mortvedt said. The three victims were related, Mortvedt said. Later Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Safety identified them as Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa. Mortvedt didn’t provide a motive for the killings.

