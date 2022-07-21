Marion Parks Scavenger Hunt

Over in Dubuque is a zipline adventure unlike any other in Iowa! The Sky Tours experience consists of nine different ziplines, all located at the YMCA Union Park Camp. All nine ziplines on the tour vary in lengths from 300 to 1,000 feet, with heights reaching 75 feet. To take part in the two hour tour, you must be over the age of ten and weigh between 70 and 270 pounds. In addition to the zipline, guests will also get to hike and explore the historic Union Park during their visit, which first opened back in 1891!
A trampoline park that also features a ninja warrior zone, a climber zone, mini-golf, foam pits, dodgeball, a tumbler zone, and more. "Apex Laser Tag is a tactical laser tag center located in Iowa City, IA that was purpose-built to provide an immersive and engaging laser tag experience unlike any other."
The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight's drawing is nearing a ridiculous total. Would $810 million provide you with enough financial security? Many of us are buying a ticket or tickets. Many workplaces are pooling their funds to better their odds. But the owner of a popular fast food chain is taking that strategy to a whole new level!
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - From beers to lagers, pale ales, water and energy drinks, 7G Distributing delivers drinks throughout the region. They’re hiring, and they say their 4-day work week is a standout when it comes to work-life balance for employees. 7G, which stands for 7 Generations, has...
One lucky Iowan has a pretty big bonus they get to look forward to every year as someone has won big. In an Iowa lottery press release, it was announced that a winning lottery ticket was purchased at a convenience store in Black Hawk County this past Sunday and the lucky winner gets to claim $25,000 a year for the rest of their life.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance will change its policy for vendors and products at the Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market after our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team found a vendor selling coasters related to the Three Percenters. A spokesperson for the group originally said American...
(Cedar Falls, IA) -- Relatives have set up a fundraiser to create a trust fund for the nine-year-old boy who survived the shootings at a state park that killed his parents and younger sister. State investigators say Sarah Schmidt, her husband Tyler and their six-year-old daughter Lula of Cedar Falls were killed Friday morning while camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Cedar Falls Mayor Bob Green shared in a Facebook post that nine-year-old Arlo Schmidt had “survived the attack and was safe.” A cousin of the family set up a go-fund-me account for the boy, and by Sunday evening more than 163-thousand dollars had been donated. The suspected shooter was a 23-year-old from Nebraska who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area of the park, some distance from the campground.
A flight in route from Minneapolis to Washington/Dulles Airport was diverted and has landed safely at Eastern Iowa Airport. Pam Hinman with CID did confirm a Delta flight is on the ground in Cedar Rapids. SkyWest sent this statement after Iowa's News Now reached out to Delta. SkyWest flight 3985,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is continuing the search for a girl who drowned in the Cedar River at Palisades-Kepler State Park. 11-year old Zyah Thomas went under the water on Wednesday, July 13th and authorities started their search that afternoon....
Show You Care: Two Iowa City women hope to help alcoholics with new facility. KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick spoke to the women about what they still need to make this dream a reality, in tonight's Show You Care Spotlight. Local Hy-Vees raising money for Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
Another person has been seriously injured by a train in downtown Cedar Rapids. CBS 2 is reporting that a man was injured during the early morning hours on Sunday. Few details have been released or confirmed by officials. Cedar Rapids Police told CBS 2 that emergency crews found the man at around 2:22 a.m. Sunday morning in the 400 block of 1st Ave. S.E. Police say that he suffered a serious injury to his arm and that he was transported to University Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City.
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Police said several blocks of 10th street near downtown Marion were vandalized early Thursday morning. Businesses, houses, and public property were spray painted, some with messages of hate, swastikas, and white supremacy. “I call Marion my home,” said Maria Corey, one of the people who...
Remember paying less than $3 for a gallon of gas? These high prices we have been dealing has made it seem like $2 gas was so long ago, so one conservative group is reminding Iowans of a time with lower gas prices. Americans for Prosperity Iowa is the group that...
The City of Cedar Rapids is asking customers at the addresses listed below to consider boiling water used for personal consumption as a precautionary measure. . If you are pregnant, nursing, or have infants under 6 months of age, USE BOTTLED WATER ONLY. Affected Addresses are:. 2902 Circle Dr NE.
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) announced a public notice on Friday, of corridor preservation for a proposed new interchange at the U.S. 151 and Linn County Road X-20 Intersection in Springville. Corridor preservation is a tool that the Iowa DOT uses to preserve land...
Three family members were shot to death while camping in a state park in eastern Iowa Friday, and the suspected gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Officers responded to reports of the shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6:30 a.m. Friday, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement. Officers found three people fatally shot in a tent at the campground, division assistant director Mitch Mortvedt said. The three victims were related, Mortvedt said. Later Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Safety identified them as Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa. Mortvedt didn’t provide a motive for the killings.
