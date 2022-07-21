Marion Parks Scavenger Hunt

Over in Dubuque is a zipline adventure unlike any other in Iowa! The Sky Tours experience consists of nine different ziplines, all located at the YMCA Union Park Camp. All nine ziplines on the tour vary in lengths from 300 to 1,000 feet, with heights reaching 75 feet. To take part in the two hour tour, you must be over the age of ten and weigh between 70 and 270 pounds. In addition to the zipline, guests will also get to hike and explore the historic Union Park during their visit, which first opened back in 1891!

