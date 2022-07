BLOOMSBURY – A toddler and a 4-year-old boy were among seven people injured after a truck went out of control and plowed through traffic on Route 78 on Monday afternoon. The chain reaction began at 4:25 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near Exit 7 in Hunterdon County. That's where a 2019 Kentworth tractor-trailer rear-ended a Mazda CX-5, pushing into a guardrail on the left side of the interstate. A tire that flew from the car landed on a Kia Sorrento.

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO