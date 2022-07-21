Westport Hells Angels clubhouses raided by investigators

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — Investigators raided two Hells Angels motorcycle clubhouses in Westport on Thursday, Target 12 has learned.

Multiple marked and unmarked vehicles were spotted outside an American Legion Highway property on Thursday, with some investigators wearing black jackets with “state police” marked on their backs. The clubhouse has a sign out front that reads “Hells Angels MC Cape Cod,” (MC stands for motorcycle club). Target 12 has confirmed a second location used by the motorcycle club was also raided on American Legion Highway.

Target 12 also has learned the early morning raid is part of a larger law enforcement operation at multiple motorcycle clubhouses throughout Massachusetts. The Hells Angels clubhouses in Lynn and Danvers were also raided Thursday.

FBI spokesperson Kristen Setera said investigators were conducting “court-authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation.”

Clashes between feuding biker gangs in recent months has put law enforcement on high alert. In May, a melee erupted outside the Fall River clubhouse of the Pagans, a rival gang to the Hells Angels, in which multiple people were stabbed.

Earlier this month, a member of the Pagans was shot in the face outside a Pawtucket location the gang uses. Police are investigating it as part of the ongoing feud, sources tell Target 12.

The ranks of outlaw motorcycle group membership has swelled in recent years through southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Another club, The Outlaws, has also been gaining momentum and causing friction with the Hells Angels in recent years.

In 2019, a member of the Sidewinders — an affiliate of the Hells Angels — was shot and killed outside a Fall River bar . Joseph Noe, a member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, was charged with murder and is awaiting trial.

