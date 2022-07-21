WEATHER- 7-21-22-2022: Baking

See how many synonyms we can come up with for the weather this week. With relatively no relief from the heat in sight for the next week, we will try and at least make it bearable. Expect these heat advisories to just keep rolling. Rinse. Repeat:....
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 214 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-270715- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 214 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered thunderstorms will form this afternoon and evening. Locally heavy downpours could cause brief flash flooding. Also, a few storms may be strong with gusty winds. Heat Index values will be in the low 100s along and west of I-65 this afternoon. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. Scattered thunderstorms with localized flash flooding will be possible through the week. A few storms may be severe each afternoon and evening through Thursday. Localized damaging wind gusts will be the main concern.
It is another hot summer here in Middle Tennessee but the heat is no match for a refreshing dip in the pool!. Remember those summer days spending hours in the pool swimming, jumping in, and playing games? Bring those days back by cooling off and having fun with these nostalgic pool games!
Randy and Jenny Boyd, with the Boyd Foundation, announced Friday that 15 communities across Tennessee will be awarded grants totaling $375,000 to build or enhance dog parks in its final year. Launched in 2018, the Dog Park Dash program has provided more than 100 communities with grants totaling $3 million with the goal of making our state the most pet-friendly in the nation.
The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: July 25 – July 31, 2022. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo. Pat...
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from July 18 to July 22. A federal grand jury in Nashville on Monday returned a nine-count indictment, charging an Ashland City, Tennessee, physician in a telemedicine conspiracy to defraud Medicare of more than $41 million, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.
Dalamar Homes, a female-owned custom home builder based in Middle Tennessee, partnered with Clarksville-based Crane Fitness Equipment to expand its offerings for customers looking to build a custom home. Through this partnership, Dalamar Homes’ customers can incorporate uniquely designed fitness spaces into their custom home layouts. Founded by Dayla...
July is usually the hottest summer month, which means that air conditioners will be cranked up to keep local residents cool. A cranked-up air conditioner means a higher electric bill at the end of the month. Paying that bill can cost a household anywhere between 5% and 22% of their household income according to americanspower.com. And the cost of energy is rising.
Canadian buyers visited seven Tennessee horticulture businesses for an inbound trade mission. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) hosted the tour to expand export opportunities for the state’s producers of ornamental plants. “We continue our efforts to connect Tennessee businesses with markets not just in Tennessee, but internationally,” Agriculture...
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Toast officials announced that Toast, Inc., the all-in-one digital platform built for restaurants, will establish its new configuration facility in Tennessee, selecting Antioch as the first location. Founded and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast plans to...
A Tennessee Army National Guard medical flight crew responded to an emergency air evacuation mission when a hiker began suffering a life-threatening illness while hiking in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park area, July 19. At approximately noon yesterday, the Tennessee Military Department and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency were notified...
ASCENSION SAINT THOMAS HOSPITAL WEST EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT FIRST IN TENNESSEE TO OBTAIN ACCREDITATION IN GERIATRIC CARE. The emergency department at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West has become first in the state to receive accreditation by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) in the discipline of geriatric care. ACEP’s Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation Program recognizes emergency departments that offer specialized care for patients age 65 and older.
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its 2021 ‘Crime in Tennessee’ publication, which details the volume and nature of crime, as reported by the state’s law enforcement agencies. The report compiles data submitted to TBI through the Tennessee Incident-Based Reporting System (TIBRS). Among the...
