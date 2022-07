A Winston Man died Sunday evening, when the UTV he was driving near Winston overturned and came to rest on top of him. State Troopers in Daviess County report 68-year-old William D Mastin of Winston was pronounced dead at the scene at about 8:50 pm. The accident happened about 5:30 pm as Mastin was on rough terrain and was ejected from the UTV.

DAVIESS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO