Train strikes, kills woman in Washougal

By Amanda Arden
 5 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A woman was hit and killed by a train in Washougal early Thursday morning, the Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency said.

They said the incident occurred at around 4:15 a.m. near 6th Street where it turns into Southeast Lechner Street, and D Street.

A 65-year-old woman was struck and killed by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe freight train. No one aboard the train was injured, according to the Camas Police Department.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, but it appears all safety equipment near the tracks was functioning at the time of the collision.

Southeast Lechner Street was closed for a period during the investigation but has since reopened.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as KOIN 6 News learns more details.

IN THIS ARTICLE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

