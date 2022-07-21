ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Code Red declared for Montgomery County

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA “Code Red” Hot Weather Emergency has been declared for Montgomery County based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service. The “Code Red” Declaration begins on July 21st at 11:00 a.m. and...

morethanthecurve.com

Portion of Butler Pike in Plymouth Meeting to close for 30 days

Whitemarsh Township has announced that PECO will be closing a section of Butler Pike in Plymouth Meeting for 30 days beginning July 25th. The work will take place between 5160 and 5168 Butler Pike, which is in the area of the Lulu Shriners facility. To ensure the safety of PECO crews and the community, this section of the road will be completely blocked. This had been scheduled earlier in the summer but was then delayed.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
buckscountyherald.com

I-95, I-295 lane closures begin Tuesday between Bristol and Penndel/Levittown interchanges

Interstate 95 and Interstate 295 motorists in Bucks and Delaware counties will encounter lane and ramp restrictions next week for construction activities under a project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-95, I-295 and Interstate 476 in Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced July 21.
BRISTOL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Trash pickup to start earlier in Reading this week

READING, Pa. - Reading residents may hear trash and recycling trucks a little earlier than they are used to. Pickup will start as early as 5 a.m. this week, July 25-29, the city said. City officials waived the 6 a.m. start time to help keep workers safe in the heat...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bucks, Montgomery, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bucks; Montgomery; Philadelphia The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Camden County in southern New Jersey Northwestern Burlington County in southern New Jersey East central Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Southeastern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 400 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wissinoming, or over Philadelphia, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Camden, Bensalem, Mount Laurel, Willingboro, Medford, Lumberton, Florence, Burlington, Bristol, Mount Holly, Riverside, Palmyra, Jenkintown, Bordentown, Beverly, Rockledge, Tullytown, Pemberton and Wrightstown. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 4 and 7A. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 351 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 21 and 40. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 343 and 344. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 36 and 57. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 3 and 4. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Main Line Media News

Heat wave expected to ramp up; new advisories and warnings issued

Berks County is in a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Sunday with a couple of hot days ahead, but an end is in sight of a heat wave that began Tuesday and is forecast for an eight-day run. Meanwhile, the northern halves of Chester and Montgomery counties are also in...
Mercury

Food security sharply declines for Chester County seniors

News continues to make waves on the impact of inflation upon society. Since January, the number of seniors reaching out monthly to receive meals has increased on average by 25 to 33 percent compared to 2021 and 2020. “Inflation of food costs and gas prices has had a huge impact,”...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Bucks; Chester; Delaware; Lancaster; Montgomery; Philadelphia; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 503 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BUCKS CHESTER DELAWARE LANCASTER MONTGOMERY PHILADELPHIA YORK
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Limerick Garden of Memories Serves as Site for Bittersweet Reunion of Long-Fractured Family

Siblings of Michael Cappetta were able to pay their final respects to him at the Limerick Garden of Memories, thanks to the work of a Montgomery County public servant. The reunion of two siblings at the Limerick Garden of Memories last week partly overcame decades of familial separation. Jo Ciavaglia reported the emotional story in the Bucks County Courier Times.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Two Montco Shopping Centers Scheduled for Residential-Retail Redo

FRT's proposed new look for the Willow Grove Shopping Center; the first floor of this structure is retail, with rental residences above it. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is looking to change the traditional characteristics of two of its Montgomery County shopping centers. Natalie Kostelni covered the refreshes for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
WILLOW GROVE, PA
wdac.com

Search For Missing Berks County Boy

READING – State Police are searching for a missing boy. 12-year-old Ethan Cronin was last seen yesterday at 8 p.m. on Orchard Place in Bernville, North Heidelberg Township, Berks County. He is described as a black male, five feet one, 105 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Police believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury. A picture of Ethan has been released. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or PSP Reading at 610-621-8630.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
6abc Action News

Berks County, Pa. man admits to Jan. 6 attacks on police, AP photographer

WASHINGTON -- A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty on Monday to attacking police officers and an Associated Press photographer during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot on the U.S. Capitol. In a deal with prosecutors, Alan Byerly, 55, admitted to wielding a stun gun while confronting officers who were trying to protect the Capitol from the angry mob. He also admitted to assaulting AP photographer John Minchillo, who was documenting the chaos and violence outside the building where lawmakers were meeting to certify President Joe Biden's election victory.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Possible record heat and higher humidity will lead to heat indexes climbing to the lower to middle 100s. That is what it will feel like outside during the hottest part of the day. In addition, an incoming cold front, increases the storm threat. A stray storm is possible today with scattered showers and storms Monday.
LANCASTER, PA

