Society Matters | Rotary Sunrise Hosts Dolphin Dive Fundraiser

On July 14, 2022, the world lost a kind, loving, caring man that would give the shirt off his back for others in need. Mark was born to Rita Provencio and Arturo Elias Rodriguez at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Raised in his early years in SB, he attended Franklin Elementary School. When he was 11 years old, Mark’s mother and brother were involved in a fatal automobile accident. Mark then moved to Santa Ynez, Simi Valley, and finally San Diego, CA where he was raised by his older siblings. He attended Monte Vista HS in Spring Valley and also roamed the streets of National City. In 1980, Mark returned to his hometown, first working for the City Public Works Department, ensuring City roads were paved and gutters clear on rainy days. Then, he moved his way up from sales at a local paint store to running his own painting business after acquiring his contractors license. For 30 years, Mark painted various commercial and residential properties throughout SB. During this time, he also raised 3 children, and a step child, with the mother of his children, Rachel De Luna. Mark adored his family. His favorite pastimes included fishing, camping, and BBQing with his loved ones. He loved line dancing and riding his motorcycle. He volunteered as a Chaplain in the local jail, as a chain crew member for HS football games, and as a helping hand for friends in need. Mark is survived by 5 siblings, Emma (Sal) Hernandez, Dolores (Carlos Sr.) Barragan, Ernie (Annette) Greenwald, Francisco (Lety) Unzueta, and Simonette (Jaime) Guevara; his 3 children Leah (Isacc) Cervantes, Elias Rodriguez, and Andrew Rodriguez; 1 step child Angelina (Kelly) De Luna; his 2 granddaughters; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and chosen fam. A service will be held for Mark at the Veterans’ Memorial Building on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please contact MARmemorial7@gmail.com for donation inquiries.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO