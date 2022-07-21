ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Society Matters | Rotary Sunrise Hosts Dolphin Dive Fundraiser

By Gail Arnold
Santa Barbara Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 9, the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise (Rotary Sunrise) hosted a fun Dolphin Dive Festival at Chase Palm Park, which raised funds for the multitude of projects it supports locally and beyond. Dolphin races were held periodically throughout the afternoon in a giant, inflatable slip-and-slide-like course....

