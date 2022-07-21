Strength training gym Home Barbell Club now open in Pflugerville

The Rock Shot Bar & Patio opened June 16 at 112 E. Main St., Round Rock, next door to The Rock Sports Bar. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The Rock Shot Bar & Patio opened June 16 at 112 E. Main St., Round Rock, next to The Rock Sports Bar. Both businesses are owned by Place 1 City Council Member Michelle Ly and her husband, who also owns downtown businesses The Flats Round Rock, The Alcove and Hall Roofing and Construction. The shot bar offers an expanded cocktail and shot selection, frozen treats, and additional indoor and outdoor television sets as well as an improved patio and deck. 512-358-1175. www.rocksportsbar.com.
Comments / 0