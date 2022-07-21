ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

Strength training gym Home Barbell Club now open in Pflugerville

By Brian Rash
 5 days ago
A new strength gym called Home Barbell Club opened July 1 at 1900 E. Howard Lane, Pflugerville. Owner Jessie Contour said the the local gym focuses on powerlifting, weightlifting and strength...

Community Impact Austin

Taco Flats to open two new locations in Austin

Taco Flats started in Austin in 2014 and offers traditional-style Mexican tacos. (Courtesy Taco Flats) Taco Flats is slated to open two new locations in the Austin area in late summer. The location at 12221 Riata Trace Parkway, Ste.100, Austin, will open Aug. 5. The opening of Taco Flats at...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

2 Austin restaurants to visit before they close this summer

Plow Bao has been serving Austinites at the Buzzmill for over two years. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact Newspaper) Two Austin eateries will be closing this summer. 1. The vegan dim sum and bao food truck Plow Bao will be closing Aug. 20 after two and a half years. The Plow Bao team said in an Instagram post they are closing because the owner, Joyce Ni, is moving out of state. The food truck serves vegan bao tacos, rice dishes, crab rangoons, noodles and other specialty items. Plow Bao is located at 1505 Town Creek Drive, Austin, at the Buzzmill. https://plow-bao.square.site.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Rio Grande Tex-Mex location in Pflugerville to close permanently

RIo Grande Tex-Mex in Pflugerville will close Aug. 7. (Brian Rash/Community Impact Newspaper) The Rio Grande Tex-Mex Restaurant location in Pflugerville at 15821 Central Commerce Drive will close permanently Aug. 7. General Manager Priscilla Orona said the property owners are planning to open their own business at the location. Orona said the location at 551 Ed Schmidt Blvd., Hutto, will continue operating as normal. Rio Grande Tex-Mex serves a wide ranging menu that includes fajitas, enchiladas, tacos, burritos and nachos and offers a full bar. 512-252-1800. www.riograndetexmex.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in Pflugerville, Hutto, including new Japanese restaurant

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Tropical Smoothie Cafe opens Hutto location

Tropical Smoothie Cafe's new location on Ed Schmidt Boulevard opened July 25. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) Tropical Smoothie Cafe opened a new location July 25 at 326 Ed Schmidt Blvd., Ste. 120, Hutto. The Georgia-based chain's menu includes smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, flatbreads and salads. Tropical Smoothie Cafe has more than 1,000 locations across the United States. 512-846-4008. www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com.
HUTTO, TX
Community Impact Austin

The Rock Shot Bar & Patio now open in downtown Round Rock

The Rock Shot Bar & Patio opened June 16 at 112 E. Main St., Round Rock, next door to The Rock Sports Bar. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The Rock Shot Bar & Patio opened June 16 at 112 E. Main St., Round Rock, next to The Rock Sports Bar. Both businesses are owned by Place 1 City Council Member Michelle Ly and her husband, who also owns downtown businesses The Flats Round Rock, The Alcove and Hall Roofing and Construction. The shot bar offers an expanded cocktail and shot selection, frozen treats, and additional indoor and outdoor television sets as well as an improved patio and deck. 512-358-1175. www.rocksportsbar.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Red Lotus Asian Grille a family run restaurant with diverse cuisine

Wife-husband team Vi Li and Trieu To, owners of Red Lotus Asian Grille, work full time to run their restaurants. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) When Vi Li started working at a Chinese restaurant in Lakeline Mall as a server in 2009, she said she did not know she would one day own her own Asian restaurant in Northwest Austin, but she had the passion to work hard and a dream to succeed.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin Achieve Public Schools campus coming to Pflugerville

Austin Achieve Public Schools will open a new campus in Pflugerville next summer. (Brian Rash/Community Impact Newspaper) An Austin Achieve Public Schools campus will open at 1900 E. Pfennig Lane, Pflugerville, by July 2023. Information from Digital Communication Manager Eloy Pacheco states construction, which began this year on a vacant lot east of Aldi and Chase Bank near FM 685, should be complete by June 2023, and the campus will accommodate 1,000 students. Austin Achieve Public Schools is a tuition-free, open enrollment charter school that prepares students to attend top universities and has two other campuses in Austin. https://austinacheive.org.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Plans for Velvet Taco location and 9 more commercial permits filed recently in Round Rock

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hays Communities YMCA to celebrate 15th anniversary with free community event

The Hays Communities YMCA is located at 465 Buda Sportsplex Drive, Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) The Hays Communities YMCA, located at 465 Buda Sportsplex Drive, Buda, is set to celebrate 15 years of business July 30 with a free birthday party that will be open to the public. The event will feature food, music, games, activities at the outdoor pool and more. Registration is recommended.
BUDA, TX
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown ISD board asked to consider outsourcing custodial services

GISD custodial staff was at an an all-time low during the 2021-22 school year with some elementary schools having one custodian available a day. (Courtesy Cy-Fair ISD) Kirby Campbell, Georgetown ISD's executive director of support services, presented an update and preliminary needs for the 2022-23 school year to the board of trustees at its July 18 meeting, including the idea of outsourcing custodial needs.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Ellie Mental Health to open clinic in Pflugerville

A new clinic called Ellie Mental Health will open Sept. 1 at 701 FM 685, Ste. 450, Pflugerville, within the North Forest Office Park. Ellie Mental Health is a national chain that started in 2015 in Minnesota, according to company information. Franchise owner Angela Barraza said the Pflugerville clinic should begin seeing patients in mid-September. Ellie Mental Health offers therapy for patients of all ages and has a team of therapists with a variety of specialties and certifications. 512-379-7728. www.elliementalhealth.com.
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
