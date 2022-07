BOSTON -- Pools are expensive and a hassle to maintain, but who wouldn't love one during a heatwave.Now there's a way to cool off without the trouble. "It's exactly like Airbnb for pools," explained Erin Moriarty of Waltham. She rents out her pool by the hour on Swimply. Plug in your location and the site shows you all the available pools for rent in your area. You can compare prices, check photos, read reviews, and book your slot."It's a great way for people to host an event, it's more fun than just going out to eat, the families can enjoy themselves,"...

