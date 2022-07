KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Board of Directors of OutFront Kalamazoo has appointed Tracy Hall as it’s new Executive Director, effective Monday, July 25. “Tracy’s experience as a three-term Kalamazoo County Commission, a college educator, and former OutFront Program Director will serve her well in her new, permanent role,” said Zac Bauer, Co-Chair of OutFront Kalamazoo’s Board of Directors. “The OutFront Board of Directors has set out a bold vision for the organization’s future, including the opening of Kalamazoo’s first LGBTQ Youth Homelessness Prevention Program. Tracy’s experience working with youth people, public policy, and the programmatic portfolio made Tracy the obvious choice.”

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO