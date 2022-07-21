2022 SEC Media Days: Live Updates, Bryan Harsin, Texas A&M, Tennessee

On day four of SEC Media Days three more coaches will take the stand.

This Includes Auburn head man Bryan Harsin of Auburn, John Huepel of Tennessee, and Jimbo Fisher of Texas A&M.

Jimbo Fisher will wrap things up at SEC Media Days

Coach Fisher's first question was about the argument with Nick Saban. Coach Fisher said that he learned from the event, and he's trying to move past it.

Fisher is talking about NIL and the argument with Saban an awful lot thus far.

Coach Fisher is very excited about his quarterback room. He believes there is a lot of talent there.

Fisher made a comment on Zach Calzada and hit toughness a season ago.

Jimbo Fisher thinks his offensive line will be a strength of the football team this season.

Coach Fisher believes that coming from schools that are so competitive helps him know how to take a team far.

Jimbo Fisher says "I hate to lose Zach Calzada."

Fisher believes Calzada will be a great quarterback for Auburn, and he said he sure is scared to face him.

Fisher believes that if the conference could find uniformity, it would help the conference a ton.

That will do it for SEC Media Days. Thanks for sticking with our coverage throughout this exciting week.

Josh Heupel is up second for the last day of SEC Media Days

Heupel commented on how well the NIL system is doing for his players and their families.

Coach Heupel believes that his success as a player has helped him as a coach.

He went on to say that Neyland Stadium is one of the best atmospheres in the country.

Heupel was asked about the night Tennessee fans threw things at Ole Miss players and coaches. Heupel jokingly said, "I wish I would have had a golf ball that night."

Heupel believes his team will take a giant leap forward next season. They have the quarterback and talent to do so.

Coach Heupel believes that if his team can run the football, they will succeed.

Harsin will kick thing off for day four of SEC Media Days

Coach Harsin addressed the offseason drama right off the bat of SEC Media Days and asked for no more questions on the subject.

He went as far to say, "I bet none of you all will expect me to be here today."

Coach Harsin gave a shoutout to the Auburn baseball team for their fantastic season.

Harsin believes that self-evaluation is a massive part of everyday life and coaching.

Harsin said his biggest takeaway from last year was bringing in coaches and players that understand his vision.

Harsin enjoys building cars. It was something he did growing up.

Coach Harsin talked about how much he has enjoyed recording his podcast and getting to know his coaches even more.

Coach Harsin says his message to recruits is "watch." He believes that what the team will produce on the field this year will help in recruiting.

Coach Harsin says Auburn is all about development. They want to get recruits on campus and turn them into great football players and better men.

Harsin thinks WR Coach Ike Hilliard will immediately impact this football team. With his knowledge of football, Harsin has this to say about Hilliard, "he is second to none."

Harsin thinks that Calzada is a brilliant player. He also said that Calzada will be full go for the start of the season.

Harsin made a slick comment, perhaps foreshadowing multiple quarterbacks playing.

Harsin is excited about the team's first five games are all at Jordan-Hare.

Coach Harsin said Jordan-Hare is "the best atmosphere in college football."

Coach Harsin said last season's Arkansas game was one of the biggest wins for his team.

Harsin says his coordinators are both overly qualified for their jobs.

Coach Harsin believes Jeff Schmedding is the best coach he has ever coached with.

Coach Harsin says he is really excited for his tight ends this season.

Coach believes that the offensive line will take a step forward this year.

Coach Harsin says it's no fun anytime you're with Bruce Pearl because he steals the spotlight.

Coach Harsin says he and his players are excited about playing Georgia and Alabama.

