Syracuse, NY

SU’s Tucker added to Doak Walker Watch List

By Mario Sacco
informnny.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – ean Tucker was named to his second major award watch list this week on Wednesday, being named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List. Tucker was a semifinalist for the award last season, which is presented annually to the nation’s top running back....

