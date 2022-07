Konosuke Takeshita is headed back to Japan. Takeshita took to social media to announce he will return to Japan on August 20 for DDT Wrestle Peter Pan. Takeshita has been on excursion in the US since May and has been a regular on AEW TV and wrestled around the Independent scene. He's faced Hangman Page, Eddie Kingston, and Jon Moxley on AEW TV.

