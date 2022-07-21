ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview, FL

Teenagers caught breaking into cars in Crestview

By Kimber Collins
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

CRESTVIEW, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Crestview K9 officer Dean spotted two teenagers allegedly breaking into cars on July 20.

Police said a tip from a resident came in around 3 a.m. The man said two people were trying to break into cars on Eisenhower Drive, off Stillwell Blvd. About 5 minutes after the call, police said K9 officer Dean sniffed out the two teenagers attempting to break into another vehicle.

Police said the two suspects are 15 & 17-years-old. WKRG News 5 does not identify minors accused of crimes. The two teenagers will be facing multiple charges. Crestview Police did not release if any stolen property was found on the teenagers.

Escambia Co. leads state in opioid overdose deaths

The full release from Crestview Police Department’s Facebook page :

That awkward moment you get caught breaking into cars…

Around 3 a.m. this morning, an alert resident on Eisenhower Drive called the police to report two males trying to break into their vehicles. Approximately 5 minutes later, as K9 Officer Dean was searching the area, he caught the two juvenile suspects, ages 15 and 17, attempting to break into yet another car. The juveniles were promptly detained and arrested without incident. The investigation is ongoing but will likely result in several more charges.

Shout out to K9 Officer Dean, and all the dedicated, hard working men and women of the Crestview Police Department that put it all on the line every day and night! Thank you!

Crestview Police Department

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 6

Guest
5d ago

Seriously, what are the repercussions for these miscreants? They should not be allowed to have their identities hidden from the public. A rat trap in the console might deter the next offender.

5
Robbie
5d ago

Them boys are lucky a homeowner didn't catch them could have been terrible

