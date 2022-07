You've likely seen online or heard in the news over the past couple of weeks that the Evansville Police Department recently installed a number of traffic cameras at intersections across the city. You've probably also heard the Department is not releasing the exact locations of those cameras. Officer Taylor Merriss with the Department stopped by the studio Tuesday morning to explain the reason behind the secrecy along with how the cameras, manufactured by Flock Safety, have already helped officers solve a number of crimes since they were installed.

