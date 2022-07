Summertime in Boone County means plenty of good weather to leisurely visit the Village shops and take advantage of outdoor restaurant seating. It’s also the season for the popular Zionsville Farmers Market, which presents the chance to support local growers while enjoying live music and activities. This year marks an important milestone for the market, which is held on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. through September 24.

ZIONSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO