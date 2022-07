On the surface, the decision of the Cardinals to put a homework clause in quarterback Kyler Murray‘s new contract looks like a colossal blunder. The team surely knew (or should have known) that someone would notice, and publicize, this unprecedented contract term. The team surely knew (or should have known) that Murray would look like someone who doesn’t spend enough time studying in advance of games. The team surely knew (or should have known) that it would look idiotic for giving so much money to someone who can’t be trusted to do the basic preparation work without a contractual obligation to do so.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 9 HOURS AGO