A federal appeals court has denied Alabama Death Row Inmate Joe Nathan James Jr.’s request to put a hold on his execution, which is slated to happen in just over 48 hours. James is set to be die by lethal injection on Thursday, July 28, at William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore. The execution date comes decades after he was convicted of capital murder for the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend Faith Hall. Hall was shot and killed in a friend’s apartment in Birmingham on Aug. 15, 1994, after James stalked and harassed her for months.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO