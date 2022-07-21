ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Video interview between police, suspect played at Lexington double murder trial

By Taylor Six
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KMLV2_0gnZ2TJF00

A video interview with a man accused of shooting and killing two people at a Lexington apartment is one of several key pieces of evidence shown to jurors in an ongoing Lexington murder trial.

Antonio Gaskin, of Detroit, faces two murder charges and two charges of failure to report the deaths of Sharmaine Carter, 25, and Marquis Harris, 24, who were each found with gunshot wounds to the head and chest in an Alexandria Drive apartment building.

A video interview between police and Gaskin, 45, was shown in court Wednesday in which Gaskin told police he didn’t live or stay in Lexington. The video was shown after prosecutors had previously noted that Gaskin’s fingerprints were found on several items at the scene of the shooting.

Gaskin’s defense team previously argued that it was no surprise Gaskin’s fingerprints were identified at the scene if he was staying at the apartment.

J. Parker Mincy, a defense attorney, told the jury that what the prosecution would present to them would only leave room for them to “guess Gaskin guilty,” and was “shoddy at best.”

Detective: Guns found at scene couldn’t have been used in shooting

Mincy also previously took issue with the fact that guns recovered from the scene of the shooting weren’t tested to see if they were involved in Carter and Harris’ deaths. Mincy said the lack of ballistics testing was “just a preview” of things that weren’t done correctly to get justice in the case.

But Jeffery Fugate, a retired Lexington police detective, said Harris and Carter had gunshot wounds from small caliber firearms, and the guns found at the apartment were a pellet gun and a shotgun.

Fugate said Carter and Harris had “absolutely not been shot with a shotgun,” and therefore decided not to send it off for testing.

“With the injuries they sustained, they would have had much more blunt force trauma to the wounds, and there would have been much more of a perforation of the skin at the entry points,” Fugate said. “The gunshot wounds they sustained were consistent with a handgun, pistol, or something of that nature.”

Both Carter and Harris were found to have a gunshot wound to their head and chest. Fugate said a pistol was never recovered.

Gaskin’s defense team also argued in opening statements about an identification made by a witness named George Heard, a retired Louisiana State Police officer. Heard was formerly a Lyft driver who worked outside of the rideshare app to make longer distance trips for extra cash.

Heard testified on Tuesday he would take Harris to Detroit from Lexington and vice-versa at least twice a month.

On Oct. 15, the night before the bodies were found, Heard said he took Harris to the Lexington apartment from Detroit. He said the ride cost $175, but Harris was short $50. However, when they pulled up to the apartment, a man left the apartment, came towards the car, hugged Harris, and gave him the remaining balance to pay Heard.

In the days after the murder, Heard was interviewed by police, and he identified Gaskin as the man who came out of the apartment. However, Mincy said there was only one photo shown to Heard. In addition, over a year later in November 2021, Heard was shown a photo array where he did not identify Gaskin’s photo among five others.

Prosecutors said this was because of the length of time between the two interviews.

“When you talked to detectives in 2019, you picked out a man in the picture,” Webster said to Heard. “Would your memory have been better then, than it would have been in the interview a year later in 2021?”

“Oh yes,” Heard replied.

Prosecutors object to discussion about ‘death threat’ texts

Mincy attempted to raise questions about “death threats” made to Carter and Harris over text messages, which came from an unidentified number. But prosecutors objected to the introduction of the texts as evidence.

More evidence was presented by the defense in cross examination which could lend them to pursue an alternative perpetrator theory.

Mincy questioned Fugate about the message exchange between Carter, Harris, and an unidentified number. The texts potentially show “death threats” made to Carter and Harris.

The prosecution objected to the discussion of these text messages.

Gaskin’s defense team again asked Travis to dismiss the case, which Travis declined to do.

Prosecutors finished presenting their case Wednesday. Jurors are expected to hear final arguments after Gaskin’s defense team finishes presenting its case Thursday.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVQ

UPDATE: Coroner shares new details in body found investigation

UPDATE (11:30 A.M.) – The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has released new information about a man’s body found in a pond Tuesday morning off Richmond Road, saying the location of his death is currently under investigation. According to the coroner’s office, an investigation continues into the cause...
WKYT 27

Investigation underway after body found in Lexington pond

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington fire crews say an investigation is underway after a body was found in a pond early Tuesday morning. They were called around 6:45 a.m to the 2300 block of Richmond Road. When crews arrived on the scene, they found the body in the retention pond next to Southland Church.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Bank robbery under investigation in Lexington

WATCH | Deputies: Southern Ky. man charged with murder was a suspect in earlier assault. Investigators say 57-year-old John Stacy, of Somerset, was arrested after a shooting death on Paradise Lake Drive. Updated: 1 hour ago. The suspect in a deadly shooting in Bath County has been arrested. WATCH |...
LEXINGTON, KY
13abc.com

TPD: Man shot multiple times at large gathering

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police say a man was shot multiple times in Toledo early Sunday morning. According to police reports, officers responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Upton near Tremainsville around 3:00 a.m. Sunday. The police report listed the location as an after-hours business. Police say...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Webster, KY
City
Lexington, KY
q95fm.net

Police Investigate Death With Suspected Foul Play

Kentucky State Police Officials are currently investigating a death in Jackson County. On Saturday, around 8:30 PM, Troopers received a call concerning a dead woman who had been found in a home on Rice Hill Road in McKee. 83-year-old Mary King Abrams is said to have potentially suffered fatal injuries...
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Police search apartment complex for over two hours after bank across the street robbed

Lexington police searched for a suspect Monday after a Fifth Third Bank branch on Walden Drive was robbed after 10 a.m. Police said a suspect was armed got away with a small amount of cash. The scene remained active as police looked for the suspect at 11:30 a.m., and there was a heavy police presence at the Pinebrook Apartments on Tates Creek Road, across the street from the bank branch.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Richmond man wanted after fleeing from police

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Richmond police are looking for a man who resisted arrest after being pulled over for a suspected DUI. George Anthony Walker Jr., 27, of Richmond was pulled over on suspicions of driving under the influence at around 5:45 a.m. on Sunday. According to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Police#Guns#Death Threat#Violent Crime
deltanews.tv

Lexington Chief... out after secret recording released

LEXINGTON - The controversy over the firing of a police chief in Holmes county hasn't died down at all tonight. City leaders in Lexington fired chief Sam Dobbins this week, after an officer came forward with a recording peppered with racial comments and other obscenities. A partial transcript reads:. “I...
Lexington Herald-Leader

Richmond Road wreck sends four people to the hospital

Four people were sent to the hospital Sunday night after a two-car collision on Richmond Road, according to police. The accident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Richmond Road and New Circle Road, said Lt. Dan Truex with the Lexington Police Department. There were two occupants inside each vehicle and all four were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, per Truex.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKYT 27

Verdict reached in Lexington double murder trial

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A verdict has been reached in a Lexington double murder case. A jury found Antonio Gaskin guilty on two counts of murder for killing Sharmaine Carter and Marquis Harris in 2019. The jury recommended a life sentence. His sentencing hearing is set for August 31.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

UPDATE: Man killed in Lexington apartment shooting identified

UPDATE 2:12 P.M. – The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed in a homicide Wednesday afternoon that occurred Wednesday afternoon on Quinton Court. According to the coroner, Kadage Albert Byishimo, of Lexington, died from a gunshot wound. The Lexington Police Department is now investigating his death as a homicide.
wdrb.com

'I see this as a win' | Lexington police tout $2 million drug bust

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities seized a huge haul of drugs this week that could have flooded Lexington and surrounding communities. According to a report by LEX 18, bricks of methamphetamine, bags of cocaine and nearly 20,000 doses of fentanyl were recovered. "This is one of the larger busts we've...
foxlexington.com

Georgetown family searching for answers in unusual case

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – Georgetown police are asking for your help in connection to a unusual death investigation. In 2020, 27-year-old Brittany Powell was found dead at Suffoleta Park in Georgetown and now police and her family are asking for information in her case. Powell was found in...
GEORGETOWN, KY
q95fm.net

Standoff With Suspects Leads To Drug Bust

Five people were recently arrested in Laurel County with a large amount of drugs seized in the process. An undercover drug buy took place off of exit 49 on I-75 on Monday. According to officials, the situation quickly turned around as one suspect held the other two at gunpoint as officers moved in.
WTVQ

Man walks into Lexington health department with gunshot wound

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say a man with a gunshot wound walked into the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department on Newtown Pike Wednesday. According to officers, the man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation into where the man was shot continues.
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
6K+
Followers
405
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy